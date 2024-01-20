Your account
Let Cupid’s Arrow Strike You With the Perfect Press-On Valentine’s Nails

Olive & June Valentine's Day Press-On Set
Olive & June

How much do you spend on salon manicures? It’s getting more and more expensive to go in and come out with a full set. If you’ve not already turned to DIY gel manis at home or going without, you might want to consider making the move to trying press-on nails. You might be thinking they’re an antiquated way of styling your nails, but they’ve come so far over the years, they look just as great, if not better, than their gel, dip, or acrylic alternatives. So with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, how are you going to make sure your nails are styling for your date or night out on the town?

The Olive & June Valentine’s Day Press-On Set is your new go-to option for getting picture-perfect nails, even without an appointment at the salon. You don’t even need to leave your house. Order your absolute favorite designs and get to work putting them on yourself for a sleek, shiny manicure that lasts for weeks, or until you decide to switch them out.

Get the Olive & June Valentine’s Day Press-On Set for just $44 at Olive & June! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

This set, which is just $44, comes with 5 new press-on nail sets (two glue and 3 tab press-ons) emblazoned with colors and designs perfect for the big day. That includes Pink Crush Velvet Long Almond, Rose Jelly Chrome Medium oval, Tonal Valentine French Extra Short Squoval, Lollipop Short Round, and Heart Shower Extra Short Squoval nails, all primed and ready for you to apply.

These nails are sized to fit, so all you have to do is clean and buff your natural nails, then apply glue (or use the included tabs). Then press on and wait for your nails to dry. Once they have,  you’ll be left with a fantastic manicure that you can soak off when you get tired and swap out for a new look. And these are the perfect shade for Valentine’s Day, so you’re good to go – all you need is the perfect outfit.

So if you’re tired of making the trip to the salon and paying them for nails you might not even like that much, try out this set for $44, and try out multiple types of nails instead!

Get the Olive & June Valentine’s Day Press-On Set for just $44 at Olive & June! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

