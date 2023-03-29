The Best Base Coat Nail Polishes for Perfecting Your Manicure

Picking the right product that’s formulated to ensure that your manicure lasts long and you don’t have to constantly do touch-ups can make a huge difference. To make sure that you get the most lasting results, we have compiled a list of the highest-rated base coat nail polishes of 2023.
Comparing the Top-Rated Base Coat Nail Polishes of 2023
OPI Base Coat Nail Polish – Best Overall
This base coat nail polish also has a slightly glossy finish that helps give your nails an extra shine. Not only does this base coat polish serve as a protective layer for your natural nails, but it also serves as a great foundation for any nail polish color you choose. With its smooth and creamy consistency, the product spreads evenly and easily onto the nails, helping to create a perfectly even canvas of coverage. With all-natural formula, travel-friendly packaging, and an affordable price tag, this base coat nail polish is the top choice of manicure enthusiasts.
- Natural color looks almost invisible
- Prevents yellowing or staining nails
- Gives a natural, glossy finish
- The bottle’s cap may come off
Sally Hansen Base Coat Nail Polish – Most Versatile
It also helps to keep the manicure looking flawless for much longer by better adhering the nail polish to the nails. The brush tip allows for even distribution of the product onto the nails, ensuring every nail looks well-groomed and neat. With its specialized formula, special ingredients, and easy application process, this product is unbeatable when it comes to beautifying your nails.
- Ideal for strong, chip-resistant manicures
- Works as both base and top coat
- Vitamin B5 nourishes your nails
- Base coat dries slowly
Essie Base Coat Nail Polish – Natural Finish
This product is vegan and made with no animal-derived ingredients or animal testing, so you can rest easy knowing that no animals were harmed during the manufacturing process. This base coat also pairs well with the Essie apricot cuticle oil for maximum protection and great results. You can even mix it with other nail polishes to create custom colors and effects. With its strength-boosting formula and easy application process, this is truly a staple for anyone looking for better nails!
- Strengthens nails to resist breakage
- Light and pleasant scent
- Provides natural-looking finish
- Has a limited shelf life
UNT Base Coat Nail Polish – Peelable
This base coat nail polish is easy to apply with the brush applicator and is perfect for beginners learning to do nail art. The clear base coat helps you precisely apply the nail color, and the non-glue-based design keeps your nail art where you want it. Additionally, it also works as a protective coating around your nails to create a smooth surface in order to prevent messes and get cleaner-looking nails every time. Due to its quick-drying properties, it prevents smudges and locks in color, ensuring vibrant colors stay put.
- Made with toxin-free ingredients
- Safe, odor-free formula
- Deters nail discoloration
- Consistency may change quickly
Orly Base Coat Nail Polish – Best for Sensitive Skin
The amazing formula of this base coat helps the polish adhere and wear for longer, resulting in beautiful, chip-resistant nails. The formula is extremely gentle on the nails, making it ideal for those who have naturally thin or brittle nails. The sheer, buildable coverage also plays a part in promoting healthier nail growth — it doesn’t require multiple coats and helps protect the nail bed from damage caused by polish chipping and peeling. Additionally, this product dries quickly and is not difficult to remove when a new shape or color change is needed.
- Long-lasting, high-gloss finish
- Skin-friendly, alcohol-free formula
- Comes in beautiful packaging
- May not dry fast enough for some
Buying Guide: Base Coat Nail Polish
Considerations for Buying a Base Coat Nail Polish
Wearability
A good base coat nail polish should have a long-lasting finish and be able to resist chipping. So look for a polish that has been formulated with high-quality ingredients and advanced technology to help it adhere to the nail’s surface for a longer period. To get an idea of how the product works in real life, you should go through product reviews from customers who have already used the product.
Opacity
The opacity of a base coat nail polish is important for ensuring the best coverage in one or two coats. Look for polishes that are highly pigmented with special colorants so they provide adequate, even coverage on the nails. It’s also important to choose a non-streaky formula that won’t leave strokes when you apply it to the nails.
Color range
When choosing a base coat nail polish, you should pick colors that match and complement your look. Many brands offer collections of stunning shades that range from natural nude tones to more vibrant shades. Consider your personal style before making your choice and go for clear base coats if you’re unsure which color will work for you.
Quality ingredients
When it comes to ingredients in nail polishes, it’s always a good idea to opt for a product that’s made with natural, toxin-free ingredients that won’t harm your nails or skin. Check the label for any harsh chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, and xylene, which can be potentially damaging to your health if inhaled or absorbed through the skin.
Easy application
When selecting a base coat nail polish, make sure the nail brush is easy to use and spreads color evenly across the surface of your nails. An ergonomic brush with soft bristles is ideal for easy application and getting into those hard-to-reach spots.
Fast drying time
It’s important to look for a formula with a quick drying time, so you don’t have to wait too long between coats when applying your base coat nail polish. Many brands now offer polishes with “quick dry” features that dry within minutes, so you can move on to your next step without having to wait around too long.
Versatility
Look for polishes that can be used as either a base coat or top coat, depending on what look you are going for. Many formulas now come with both features so they can be used interchangeably, depending on your desired outcome for each manicure session.
