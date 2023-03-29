The Best Base Coat Nail Polishes for Perfecting Your Manicure

Considerations for Buying a Base Coat Nail Polish

Wearability

Base coats, like foundation primers, aren’t essential but can help to extend the life of your manicure and give it a smoother appearance. But choosing the right type of base coat nail polish can quickly become overwhelming. To help you out, we’ve curated a comprehensive guide with all the need-to-know information. So keep reading to know how to choose the right base coat nail polish for salon-like results.

A good base coat nail polish should have a long-lasting finish and be able to resist chipping. So look for a polish that has been formulated with high-quality ingredients and advanced technology to help it adhere to the nail’s surface for a longer period. To get an idea of how the product works in real life, you should go through product reviews from customers who have already used the product.

Opacity

The opacity of a base coat nail polish is important for ensuring the best coverage in one or two coats. Look for polishes that are highly pigmented with special colorants so they provide adequate, even coverage on the nails. It’s also important to choose a non-streaky formula that won’t leave strokes when you apply it to the nails.

Color range

When choosing a base coat nail polish, you should pick colors that match and complement your look. Many brands offer collections of stunning shades that range from natural nude tones to more vibrant shades. Consider your personal style before making your choice and go for clear base coats if you’re unsure which color will work for you.

Quality ingredients

When it comes to ingredients in nail polishes, it’s always a good idea to opt for a product that’s made with natural, toxin-free ingredients that won’t harm your nails or skin. Check the label for any harsh chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, and xylene, which can be potentially damaging to your health if inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

Easy application

When selecting a base coat nail polish, make sure the nail brush is easy to use and spreads color evenly across the surface of your nails. An ergonomic brush with soft bristles is ideal for easy application and getting into those hard-to-reach spots.

Fast drying time

It’s important to look for a formula with a quick drying time, so you don’t have to wait too long between coats when applying your base coat nail polish. Many brands now offer polishes with “quick dry” features that dry within minutes, so you can move on to your next step without having to wait around too long.

Versatility

Look for polishes that can be used as either a base coat or top coat, depending on what look you are going for. Many formulas now come with both features so they can be used interchangeably, depending on your desired outcome for each manicure session.