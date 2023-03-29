Cancel OK
The Best Base Coat Nail Polishes for Perfecting Your Manicure

highest rated base coat nail polish
Painting your nails is an art that requires patience, precision, and the right order of steps to create a perfect manicure. To achieve that professional-looking manicure, starting with a top-quality base coat is a must. A base coat nail polish serves to protect your nails from discoloration caused by dark nail polish as well as provide a smooth surface for the nail polish to adhere to. 

Picking the right product that’s formulated to ensure that your manicure lasts long and you don’t have to constantly do touch-ups can make a huge difference. To make sure that you get the most lasting results, we have compiled a list of the highest-rated base coat nail polishes of 2023.

Comparing the Top-Rated Base Coat Nail Polishes of 2023

OPI Base Coat Nail Polish – Best Overall

base coat nail polish review
If you’re looking for a natural product that maintains the lustrous shine of your nails, get the OPI Base Coat Nail Polish. This unique base coat is formulated with the classic nail essentials and helps to prevent staining of the natural nails. It also helps promote a longer-lasting manicure, so you don’t have to worry about having to redo your nails often. The base coat formula is lightweight and moisturizing, which keeps your nails looking naturally healthy without feeling sticky. 

This base coat nail polish also has a slightly glossy finish that helps give your nails an extra shine. Not only does this base coat polish serve as a protective layer for your natural nails, but it also serves as a great foundation for any nail polish color you choose. With its smooth and creamy consistency, the product spreads evenly and easily onto the nails, helping to create a perfectly even canvas of coverage. With all-natural formula, travel-friendly packaging, and an affordable price tag, this base coat nail polish is the top choice of manicure enthusiasts.

Pros
  • Natural color looks almost invisible
  • Prevents yellowing or staining nails
  • Gives a natural, glossy finish
Cons
  • The bottle’s cap may come off

Sally Hansen Base Coat Nail Polish – Most Versatile

base coat nail polish review
The Sally Hansen Base Coat Nail Polish is a revolutionary product that provides an all-in-one solution for beautifying the nails. Its special formula consists of Panthenol, which works to make the nails’ surface smoother and helps in easier application of the nail color. Additionally, it serves as a protective two-in-one base and top coat, strengthening and shielding the nails with a hard, chip-resistant finish. The nail strengthener contains two key ingredients — nylon and pro-vitamin B5 — which are combined together to create a powerful solution that prevents chipping and peeling. 

It also helps to keep the manicure looking flawless for much longer by better adhering the nail polish to the nails. The brush tip allows for even distribution of the product onto the nails, ensuring every nail looks well-groomed and neat. With its specialized formula, special ingredients, and easy application process, this product is unbeatable when it comes to beautifying your nails.

Pros
  • Ideal for strong, chip-resistant manicures
  • Works as both base and top coat
  • Vitamin B5 nourishes your nails
Cons
  • Base coat dries slowly

Essie Base Coat Nail Polish – Natural Finish

base coat nail polish review
The Essie Base Coat Nail Polish is a clear nail polish designed to strengthen and harden nails. This product contains biotin, which helps boost the strength of your nails to make them more resistant to peeling, chipping, and breakage. Another great thing about this product is that you can use it as a base coat for your manicure along with other products from the same or different brands. 

This product is vegan and made with no animal-derived ingredients or animal testing, so you can rest easy knowing that no animals were harmed during the manufacturing process. This base coat also pairs well with the Essie apricot cuticle oil for maximum protection and great results. You can even mix it with other nail polishes to create custom colors and effects. With its strength-boosting formula and easy application process, this is truly a staple for anyone looking for better nails! 

Pros
  • Strengthens nails to resist breakage
  • Light and pleasant scent
  • Provides natural-looking finish
Cons
  • Has a limited shelf life

UNT Base Coat Nail Polish – Peelable

base coat nail polish review
UNT Base Coat Nail Polish is an innovative nail care product designed to make it easier for nail art or glitter lovers to remove even the toughest polishes. This base coat doesn’t contain any of the harmful chemicals traditionally found in nail care products, making it an ideal choice for sensitive skin. In addition to helping remove tough polishes, this product also boasts a nourishing formula that helps protect and strengthen nails with every use.

This base coat nail polish is easy to apply with the brush applicator and is perfect for beginners learning to do nail art. The clear base coat helps you precisely apply the nail color, and the non-glue-based design keeps your nail art where you want it. Additionally, it also works as a protective coating around your nails to create a smooth surface in order to prevent messes and get cleaner-looking nails every time. Due to its quick-drying properties, it prevents smudges and locks in color, ensuring vibrant colors stay put. 

Pros
  • Made with toxin-free ingredients
  • Safe, odor-free formula
  • Deters nail discoloration
Cons
  • Consistency may change quickly

Orly Base Coat Nail Polish – Best for Sensitive Skin

base coat nail polish review
The Orly Base Coat Nail Polish is a must-have product for anybody who loves a professional-looking manicure. This base coat is part of the spa collection and has been formulated with a professional salon-quality formula that provides an even and smooth finish. If you want to try nail art, using this base coat is the key to achieving the perfect manicure every time from the comfort of your home. 

The amazing formula of this base coat helps the polish adhere and wear for longer, resulting in beautiful, chip-resistant nails. The formula is extremely gentle on the nails, making it ideal for those who have naturally thin or brittle nails. The sheer, buildable coverage also plays a part in promoting healthier nail growth — it doesn’t require multiple coats and helps protect the nail bed from damage caused by polish chipping and peeling. Additionally, this product dries quickly and is not difficult to remove when a new shape or color change is needed. 

Pros
  • Long-lasting, high-gloss finish
  • Skin-friendly, alcohol-free formula
  • Comes in beautiful packaging
Cons
  • May not dry fast enough for some

Buying Guide: Base Coat Nail Polish

Base coats, like foundation primers, aren’t essential but can help to extend the life of your manicure and give it a smoother appearance. But choosing the right type of base coat nail polish can quickly become overwhelming. To help you out, we’ve curated a comprehensive guide with all the need-to-know information. So keep reading to know how to choose the right base coat nail polish for salon-like results. 

Considerations for Buying a Base Coat Nail Polish

Wearability

A good base coat nail polish should have a long-lasting finish and be able to resist chipping. So look for a polish that has been formulated with high-quality ingredients and advanced technology to help it adhere to the nail’s surface for a longer period. To get an idea of how the product works in real life, you should go through product reviews from customers who have already used the product.

Opacity

The opacity of a base coat nail polish is important for ensuring the best coverage in one or two coats. Look for polishes that are highly pigmented with special colorants so they provide adequate, even coverage on the nails. It’s also important to choose a non-streaky formula that won’t leave strokes when you apply it to the nails. 

Color range

When choosing a base coat nail polish, you should pick colors that match and complement your look. Many brands offer collections of stunning shades that range from natural nude tones to more vibrant shades. Consider your personal style before making your choice and go for clear base coats if you’re unsure which color will work for you. 

Quality ingredients

When it comes to ingredients in nail polishes, it’s always a good idea to opt for a product that’s made with natural, toxin-free ingredients that won’t harm your nails or skin. Check the label for any harsh chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, and xylene, which can be potentially damaging to your health if inhaled or absorbed through the skin. 

Easy application

When selecting a base coat nail polish, make sure the nail brush is easy to use and spreads color evenly across the surface of your nails. An ergonomic brush with soft bristles is ideal for easy application and getting into those hard-to-reach spots. 

Fast drying time

It’s important to look for a formula with a quick drying time, so you don’t have to wait too long between coats when applying your base coat nail polish. Many brands now offer polishes with “quick dry” features that dry within minutes, so you can move on to your next step without having to wait around too long. 

Versatility

Look for polishes that can be used as either a base coat or top coat, depending on what look you are going for. Many formulas now come with both features so they can be used interchangeably, depending on your desired outcome for each manicure session. 

People Also Asked

Q: Is there a difference between a base coat and regular nail polish?

A: Yes! A base coat is designed to provide a protective layer between your nails and the nail polish you use on top of it. It helps protect your nails from staining and damage caused by nail polishes that are not specifically designed for that purpose. The added protection provided by the base coat will also help strengthen your natural nails over time. Regular nail polish, on the other hand, is designed to provide color and shine but not protection.

Q: How long does a base coat last?

A: A base coat can last anywhere from one to two weeks, depending on how often you use it and how well it was applied. To make it last longer, avoid using hand sanitizer or getting them wet too often. Also, use cuticle oil regularly to keep your nails nourished to prevent chipping.

Q: Should I use a clear or colored base coat?

A: It is usually better to use a clear base coat because it will not interfere with any of the other colors being used in the manicure or pedicure. However, some people prefer to use colored base coats so they can add an extra dimension of color to their nails.

Q: What’s the correct way of applying a base coat nail polish?

A: Always apply base coat nail polish on clean nails as dirt and old nail paint might cause an uneven coat. You should clean any remaining polish from your nail bed to prevent uneven surfaces after applying the nail color. Additionally, remember to use a base coat before applying your nail paint to prevent fading and chipping of your nails.

Let your color brush drip first to ensure durability. After that, gently run the brush over your nails, and don’t apply more than three strokes on each nail. Wait for at least two minutes to let it dry completely. You may also speed up the process by dipping your nails in chilly water.

Q: Should I use a base coat or a top coat?

A: Base coats and top coats are both important parts of a manicure to make it last longer. Base coats are usually thicker and stickier, and they create a barrier between your nail and the nail polish. Top coats, on the other hand, are thinner and create a hard surface on the nail that can stand up to chips and breaks. Both are important for keeping your nails healthy and making the color last longer. You shouldn’t skip either one if you want your nails to look polished and beautiful.

