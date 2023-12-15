Your account
Wear Some Holiday Sparkle This Season With the Perfect Metallic Nails

By
Olive & June Metallic Swirls Glue Press-Ons
Olive & June

You’re never fully dressed without a fresh set of gorgeous nails. That might not be true for everyone, but it’s definitely true for some of us who can’t resist shiny, glittery, beautifully manicured nails. And the end-of-year holiday parties are here, so that means dressing up, going out, and looking good. But who has time for a manicure with so much going on?

Luckily, if you don’t have a couple of hours to go get pampered at the salon, you can still have nails that look like you do thanks to the magic of press-on nails. They come in a wide variety of styles, and they can look like you spent hundreds to have them when in reality you did it all yourself for much, much less.

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday style to elevate your look this year, we’ve got a great pick for you that you’ll want to try out immediately — and these nails are available at Olive & June right now!

Get the Olive & June Metallic Swirls Glue Press-Ons for just $10 at Olive & June! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This press-on nail set comes in the Metallic Swirls design and medium length to deliver a gorgeous red and silver manicure that looks like a chrome peppermint. Simply file your nails, push back your cuticles, prep your nails, and apply glue. Once that’s done, you’re ready to apply these beautiful nails for a long-lasting full set that’ll stay on your real nails for up to 14 days.

These are non-damaging nails made from 94% recycled materials. They’re vegan and cruelty-free, and some of the most real-looking nails you’ll find on the market. And if for some reason they don’t work for you, Olive & June’s 100% Happiness Guarantee means you can easily get a return or exchange.

One of the most exciting parts of the whole operation is that these nails are just $10! When’s the last time you could even get a regular manicure for that much money? You can’t, at least anywhere that’s going to do a decent job. That means you can buy multiple sets, but why would you when this particular design looks so great?

These nails can take your holiday looks to the next level, so grab this pair with the design that has Us so excited for peppermint-flavored serves this year and get yours before they’re all gone.

You don’t have to ditch your favorite salon just yet, but it may be tempting when you get this set of Olive & June press-ons.

