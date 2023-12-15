Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’re never fully dressed without a fresh set of gorgeous nails. That might not be true for everyone, but it’s definitely true for some of us who can’t resist shiny, glittery, beautifully manicured nails. And the end-of-year holiday parties are here, so that means dressing up, going out, and looking good. But who has time for a manicure with so much going on?

Related: The Best Nail Glues for Press-on Nails for Your Next Manicure <figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/nail-glue-for-press-on-nails-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="highest rated nail glue for press on nails"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro">Nail glue, just like every other adhesive, plays an important role in securing press-on nails. It's particularly important for those who love to change their nails regularly. The right nail glue should be strong enough to last for a decent amount of time, and also easy to remove without damaging the nail bed. We understand how overwhelming it can be to find the best nail glue for press-on nails, given all the options available on the market. That's why we've rounded up the top contenders of 2023. In this article, we’ll take a look at the different types of press-on nail glue available and provide our picks for the best nail glues for press-on nails. </div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">The Top-Rated Nail Glues for Press-on Nails of 2023</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#tiphulan_nail_glue">TIPHULAN Nail Glue</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#magic_armor_nail_glue_for_acrylic_nails">MAGIC ARMOR Nail Glue for Acrylic Nails</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#makartt_nail_glue_for_acrylic_nails">Makartt Nail Glue for Acrylic Nails</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#makartt_nail_glue_super_strength_glue_for_acrylic_nails">Makartt Nail Glue Super Strength Glue for Acrylic Nails</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#modelones_nail_glue_for_acrylic_nails">Modelones Nail Glue for Acrylic Nails</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>The Top-Rated Nail Glues for Press-on Nails of 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09X2YT242/?tag=advon-usw-20">TIPHULAN Nail Glue</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09X2YT242/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/TIPHULAN-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="nail glue for press on nails review"></a></figure> <div>The TIPHULAN nail glue wins the top spot for its safe formula made with ethyl cyanoacrylate, which has both an MSDS and SGS certificate. This means it won't harm natural nails. It also dries quickly and bonds perfectly after application, lasting up to 14-30 days. This means you can continue living your life without worrying about the glue popping off when doing activities such as cooking and cleaning. It is the perfect tool for anyone looking to work with press-on nails, acrylic nails and nail tips. Its built-in brush makes it easy to spread the adhesive evenly onto your nails for a sturdy and long-lasting bond. This nail glue is also upgraded with a 0.51-ounce size which means one bottle of the glue can be used for 100-120 nail tips. This makes it long-lasting and great value for money. It's also easy to apply accurately and is sure to give a great-looking finish every time. </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Great value for the money</li> <li>Mess-free</li> <li>Fast drying time</li> <li>Easy to use</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>May not last as long as others</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SQWY8JB/?tag=advon-usw-20">MAGIC ARMOR Nail Glue for Acrylic Nails</a> - Most Durable Adhesion</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08SQWY8JB/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/MAGIC-ARMOR-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="nail glue for press on nails review"></a></figure> <div>The Magic Armor nail glue is an easy-to-use and versatile nail glue kit that can be used to adhere nails, false tips, broken nails and small decorations. The glue is made of ethyl cyanoacrylate, which is a natural resin that won’t cause harm to your natural nails. It can be used with 20-40 nail tips per tube. One of the great features of the Nail Glue kit is its ease of use. After ensuring that there are no bubbles or water on the nail tips, this glue can set within minutes to achieve a long-lasting mani that can last 14-30 days. With a professional grade adhesive strength, this glue will hold firmly without leaving a residue. It's also easy to remove when your mani is done by simply soaking in acetone polish remover.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Provides strong adhesion</li> <li>Easy to apply</li> <li>Dries clear</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>No brush tips included</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NJB24KB/?tag=advon-usw-20">Makartt Nail Glue for Acrylic Nails</a> - Best Ingredients</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NJB24KB/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Makartt-us-weekly-1.jpg%22" alt="nail glue for press on nails review"></a></figure> <div>The Makartt nail glue for acrylic nails has a durable, long-lasting formula that holds up fake nails for weeks and is perfect for broken nail repair. The fine precision brush that comes with the glue makes application a breeze, making the whole process of gluing on each nail quick and easy. The glue itself is made with healthy ingredients, ensuring no damaging chemicals are used in the process. This high-quality formula creates strong bonds between nails and other materials, so you can be confident when applying it. It is great for small jobs and can easily fit into just about any beauty kit. </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Sturdy and long-lasting bond</li> <li>Dries quickly</li> <li>Easy to reapply</li> <li>Brush applicator helps avoid mess</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Not as strong as some others</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FNVHB9V/?tag=advon-usw-20">Makartt Nail Glue Super Strength Glue for Acrylic Nails</a> - Thickest Formula</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09FNVHB9V/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Makartt-us-weekly-2.jpg%22" alt="nail glue for press on nails review"></a></figure> <div>Makartt's super strong nail glue for acrylic nails is designed to be quick drying and fast bonding, to enable you to create a perfect and long-lasting manicure. Additionally, the glue is made of ethyl cyanoacrylate which has been verified with both MSDS and SGS certifications, making it safe and healthy for your nails. The product can be used for a variety of purposes including stick-on false nails, artificial nails, broken nail repair, and small nail art decorations. It is easy to apply and comes in a pack of five pieces that you can use up to 20 times or more. Also, if you ever want to remove the glue, you don't have to worry about damaging your nails as it is easily removable by soaking it in some acetone remover. </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Excellent adhesion</li> <li>Thick, non-spilling formula</li> <li>Made with healthy ingredients</li> <li>Lasts up to three weeks</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Glue can dry too quickly</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RWH69GW/?tag=advon-usw-20">Modelones Nail Glue for Acrylic Nails</a> - Most Durable</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09RWH69GW/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Modelones-us-weekly-5.jpg%22" alt="nail glue for press on nails review"></a></figure> <div>The Modelones nail glue for acrylic nails is an ideal choice for those looking to keep their false nails and soft gel tips secure for up to 14-30 days. This nail glue is easy to use and dries quickly, so no additional nail lamp is needed. The upgraded formula also ensures that the glue has a strong stickiness for long-lasting results. In addition, this adhesive is made with toxin-free ingredients and has a low smell, making it safe for use. This glue is perfect for false nail tips, gel extension nails and can also be used to attach small rhinestones or beads as decorations. Plus, the convenient size makes it easy to carry and apply on the go.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>No to minimal damage to real nails</li> <li>Strong and lasting adhesion when applied correctly</li> <li>Non-toxic with no strong odor</li> <li>Good value</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Bottles may difficult to use for some</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Buying Guide: Nail Glue for Press-on Nails</h3> <div>Trying to find a good nail glue for press-on nails can be an overwhelming process — but it doesn’t have to be! That’s why we created this helpful buyer’s guide that will go over some of the important features you should look for when purchasing a new nail glue for your press-on nails. <h3>Strength</h3> When it comes to strength, look for a nail glue that has been specifically designed for press-on nails and is proven to provide long-lasting adhesion. Make sure to read reviews of the product before purchasing to find out how strong the glue is and how long you can expect it to last. <h3>Durability</h3> When considering durability, think about how long you expect your press-on nails to stay in place with the glue applied. Look for glues that have been designed with maximum durability in mind and don’t require frequent reapplication. <h3>Drying Time</h3> <a href="https://www.ipsy.com/blog/how-to-apply-fake-nails-at-home" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Drying time</a> is an important factor to consider when choosing a nail glue for your press-on nails. Look for products that dry quickly so you can move on to other steps while your nails are drying. This will also mean you won’t have to worry about smudging or waiting too long for them to set. <h3>Non-toxic Ingredients</h3> Non-toxic ingredients are essential when selecting nail glue. Choose a non-toxic option to ensure that you do not expose yourself to any potential toxins or irritants during the application or wear time of your press on nails. <h3>Odor</h3> The smell of nail glue can be overwhelming and unpleasant, so opt for a product with minimal or no odors when possible. This will allow you to work without strong smells influencing your work environment. <h3>Flexibility</h3> When looking for a flexible adhesive, make sure to find one that can move with your natural nails while still keeping them firmly in place. This will help prevent any lifting or separation of the press-on nail from your natural nail after application. <h3>Price</h3> Consider your budget when looking at the many different brands and types of glue available on the market. There are many cost-effective options available so make sure you take the time to research and compare them so you can find one that suits both your budget and needs. <h3>Messiness</h3> Make sure you pick a nail glue that won’t make a mess while applying and wear off easily once removed from your nails. A messy application process can spoil your press-on nails’ overall look, so take this into account when making your choice. <h3>Ease of Use</h3> Check out how easy it is to apply a particular nail glue before purchasing it. Opt for one that can be easily spread across your nails and bond them firmly in place so you don’t have any issues during the application process or after wearing the press-on nails. </div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What is the best nail glue for press-on nails?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>The best glue for press-on nails is something high-quality and waterproof. Carefully check the labels for ingredients. Many use ethyl cyanoacrylate which allows for safe but strong adhesion.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What kinds of nail glue for press-on nails are there?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>There are two main types of glue for press-on nails: liquid and gel. Liquid glue is easier to use than gel because it has a lower viscosity and shorter drying time. However, liquid glue can be messy and may not last as long as gel glue.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Does nail glue for press-on nails damage natural nails?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>If used incorrectly, any nail product has the possibility to damage natural nails. In general, nail glue should not damage your natural nails. However, it is important to follow the directions on the product label before using it and consult with a professional if you have any specific questions or concerns. Also, it’s important to to not overuse a product or keep on using a product you have an adverse reaction to. This is especially true if you have sensitive skin.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How long does nail glue last?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Nail glue typically lasts <a href="https://www.smittentips.com/blogs/news/make-press-on-nails-last-longer" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">up to two weeks</a> on your nails, depending on how well it is applied and how often it is exposed to water and other elements. It is recommended that you do not get water on your nails for at least two hours after they are applied. Generally, unopened nail glue can last for up to two years from the date of purchase. Since it has been factory-sealed, it is not exposed to the environment which means it will remain in its original state for a longer period of time.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is nail glue easy to remove?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, nail glues are designed to be easily removed with acetone or another remover solution. To avoid any unnecessary irritation while working with acetone-based products, make sure to wear gloves when handling these materials in order to protect any exposed skin around the area you are working on.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is nail glue safe to use?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, nail glues are generally considered safe to use as long as you follow all instructions and use safe ingredients.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Does nail glue for press-on nails work with all types of press-on nails?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, nail glues can be used with all types of press-on nails, including acrylics, gels and wraps. It is important to check the instructions for the specific type of press-on nail before application.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I reuse nail glue for press-on nails multiple times?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>It is not recommended. Most types of nail glue are intended for single use only and should not be reused after application. If you have any leftover product, however, recap the bottle and store in a cool, dry well ventilated place. Do not place it near direct sunlight or heat.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is nail glue for press-on nails strong enough to hold the nails securely in place?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, when applied correctly, nail glues provide a strong bond between the press-on nail and natural nail that can last up to two weeks.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Does nail glue have a strong chemical odor?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>It depends on the type of glue that you use. Some glues may have a chemical odor that can be noticeable for a few hours after application until the glue dries completely. To help deal with any smells, always work in a well-ventilated area and try to find glues that have less of an odor.</p> </div> </div> </div>

Luckily, if you don’t have a couple of hours to go get pampered at the salon, you can still have nails that look like you do thanks to the magic of press-on nails. They come in a wide variety of styles, and they can look like you spent hundreds to have them when in reality you did it all yourself for much, much less.

If you’re looking for the perfect holiday style to elevate your look this year, we’ve got a great pick for you that you’ll want to try out immediately — and these nails are available at Olive & June right now!

Get the Olive & June Metallic Swirls Glue Press-Ons for just $10 at Olive & June! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

This press-on nail set comes in the Metallic Swirls design and medium length to deliver a gorgeous red and silver manicure that looks like a chrome peppermint. Simply file your nails, push back your cuticles, prep your nails, and apply glue. Once that’s done, you’re ready to apply these beautiful nails for a long-lasting full set that’ll stay on your real nails for up to 14 days.

These are non-damaging nails made from 94% recycled materials. They’re vegan and cruelty-free, and some of the most real-looking nails you’ll find on the market. And if for some reason they don’t work for you, Olive & June’s 100% Happiness Guarantee means you can easily get a return or exchange.

Related: The Best Base Coat Nail Polishes for Perfecting Your Manicure <figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/base-coat-nail-polish-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="highest rated base coat nail polish"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro">Painting your nails is an art that requires patience, precision, and the right order of steps to create a perfect manicure. To achieve that professional-looking manicure, starting with a top-quality base coat is a must. A base coat nail polish serves to protect your nails from discoloration caused by dark nail polish as well as provide a smooth surface for the nail polish to adhere to. Picking the right product that’s formulated to ensure that your manicure lasts long and you don’t have to constantly do touch-ups can make a huge difference. To make sure that you get the most lasting results, we have compiled a list of the highest-rated base coat nail polishes of 2023.</div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">Comparing the Top-Rated Base Coat Nail Polishes of 2023</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#opi_base_coat_nail_polish">OPI Base Coat Nail Polish</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#sally_hansen_base_coat_nail_polish">Sally Hansen Base Coat Nail Polish</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#essie_base_coat_nail_polish">Essie Base Coat Nail Polish</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#unt_base_coat_nail_polish">UNT Base Coat Nail Polish</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#orly_base_coat_nail_polish">Orly Base Coat Nail Polish</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>Comparing the Top-Rated Base Coat Nail Polishes of 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004220C6E/?tag=advon-usw-20">OPI Base Coat Nail Polish</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004220C6E/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/OPI-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="base coat nail polish review"></a></figure> <div>If you’re looking for a natural product that maintains the lustrous shine of your nails, get the OPI Base Coat Nail Polish. This unique base coat is formulated with the classic nail essentials and helps to prevent staining of the natural nails. It also helps promote a longer-lasting manicure, so you don’t have to worry about having to redo your nails often. The base coat formula is lightweight and moisturizing, which keeps your nails looking naturally healthy without feeling sticky. This base coat nail polish also has a slightly glossy finish that helps give your nails an extra shine. Not only does this base coat polish serve as a protective layer for your natural nails, but it also serves as a great foundation for any nail polish color you choose. With its smooth and creamy consistency, the product spreads evenly and easily onto the nails, helping to create a perfectly even canvas of coverage. With all-natural formula, travel-friendly packaging, and an affordable price tag, this base coat nail polish is the top choice of manicure enthusiasts.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Natural color looks almost invisible</li> <li>Prevents yellowing or staining nails</li> <li>Gives a natural, glossy finish</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>The bottle’s cap may come off</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000AADEP8/?tag=advon-usw-20">Sally Hansen Base Coat Nail Polish</a> - Most Versatile</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000AADEP8/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Sally-Hansen-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="base coat nail polish review"></a></figure> <div>The Sally Hansen Base Coat Nail Polish is a revolutionary product that provides an all-in-one solution for beautifying the nails. Its special formula consists of Panthenol, which works to make the nails’ surface smoother and helps in easier application of the nail color. Additionally, it serves as a protective two-in-one base and top coat, strengthening and shielding the nails with a hard, chip-resistant finish. The nail strengthener contains two key ingredients — <a href="https://sewport.com/fabrics-directory/nylon-fabric" target="_blank" rel="noopener">nylon</a> and pro-vitamin B5 — which are combined together to create a powerful solution that prevents chipping and peeling. It also helps to keep the manicure looking flawless for much longer by better adhering the nail polish to the nails. The brush tip allows for even distribution of the product onto the nails, ensuring every nail looks well-groomed and neat. With its specialized formula, special ingredients, and easy application process, this product is unbeatable when it comes to beautifying your nails.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Ideal for strong, chip-resistant manicures</li> <li>Works as both base and top coat</li> <li>Vitamin B5 nourishes your nails</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Base coat dries slowly</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KYNY7C4/?tag=advon-usw-20">Essie Base Coat Nail Polish</a> - Natural Finish</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KYNY7C4/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Essie-Base-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="base coat nail polish review"></a></figure> <div>The Essie Base Coat Nail Polish is a clear nail polish designed to strengthen and harden nails. This product contains biotin, which helps boost the strength of your nails to make them more resistant to peeling, chipping, and breakage. Another great thing about this product is that you can use it as a base coat for your manicure along with other products from the same or different brands. This product is vegan and made with no animal-derived ingredients or animal testing, so you can rest easy knowing that no animals were harmed during the manufacturing process. This base coat also pairs well with the Essie apricot cuticle oil for maximum protection and great results. You can even mix it with other nail polishes to create custom colors and effects. With its strength-boosting formula and easy application process, this is truly a staple for anyone looking for better nails! </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Strengthens nails to resist breakage</li> <li>Light and pleasant scent</li> <li>Provides natural-looking finish</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Has a limited shelf life</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002BZ361W/?tag=advon-usw-20">UNT Base Coat Nail Polish</a> - Peelable</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002BZ361W/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/UNT-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="base coat nail polish review"></a></figure> <div>UNT Base Coat Nail Polish is an innovative nail care product designed to make it easier for nail art or glitter lovers to remove even the toughest polishes. This base coat doesn’t contain any of the harmful chemicals traditionally found in nail care products, making it an ideal choice for sensitive skin. In addition to helping remove tough polishes, this product also boasts a nourishing formula that helps protect and strengthen nails with every use. This base coat nail polish is easy to apply with the brush applicator and is perfect for beginners learning to do nail art. The clear base coat helps you precisely apply the nail color, and the non-glue-based design keeps your nail art where you want it. Additionally, it also works as a protective coating around your nails to create a smooth surface in order to prevent messes and get cleaner-looking nails every time. Due to its quick-drying properties, it prevents smudges and locks in color, ensuring vibrant colors stay put. </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Made with toxin-free ingredients</li> <li>Safe, odor-free formula</li> <li>Deters nail discoloration</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Consistency may change quickly</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000VUT39S/?tag=advon-usw-20">Orly Base Coat Nail Polish</a> - Best for Sensitive Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000VUT39S/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Orly-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="base coat nail polish review"></a></figure> <div>The Orly Base Coat Nail Polish is a must-have product for anybody who loves a professional-looking manicure. This base coat is part of the spa collection and has been formulated with a professional salon-quality formula that provides an even and smooth finish. If you want to try nail art, using this base coat is the key to achieving the perfect manicure every time from the comfort of your home. The amazing formula of this base coat helps the polish adhere and wear for longer, resulting in beautiful, chip-resistant nails. The formula is extremely gentle on the nails, making it ideal for those who have naturally thin or brittle nails. The sheer, buildable coverage also plays a part in promoting healthier nail growth — it doesn’t require multiple coats and helps protect the nail bed from damage caused by polish chipping and peeling. Additionally, this product dries quickly and is not difficult to remove when a new shape or color change is needed. </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Long-lasting, high-gloss finish</li> <li>Skin-friendly, alcohol-free formula</li> <li>Comes in beautiful packaging</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>May not dry fast enough for some</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Buying Guide: Base Coat Nail Polish</h3> <div>Base coats, like foundation primers, aren't essential but can help to extend the life of your manicure and give it a smoother appearance. But choosing the right type of base coat nail polish can quickly become overwhelming. To help you out, we’ve curated a comprehensive guide with all the need-to-know information. So keep reading to know how to choose the right base coat nail polish for salon-like results. <h3>Considerations for Buying a Base Coat Nail Polish</h3> <h4>Wearability</h4> A good base coat nail polish should have a long-lasting finish and be able to resist chipping. So look for a polish that has been formulated with high-quality ingredients and advanced technology to help it adhere to the nail’s surface for a longer period. To get an idea of how the product works in real life, you should go through product reviews from customers who have already used the product. <h4>Opacity</h4> The opacity of a base coat nail polish is important for ensuring the best coverage in one or two coats. Look for polishes that are highly pigmented with special colorants so they provide adequate, even coverage on the nails. It’s also important to choose a non-streaky formula that won’t leave strokes when you apply it to the nails. <h4>Color range</h4> When choosing a base coat nail polish, you should pick colors that match and complement your look. Many brands offer collections of stunning shades that range from natural nude tones to more vibrant shades. Consider your personal style before making your choice and go for clear base coats if you’re unsure which color will work for you. <h4>Quality ingredients</h4> When it comes to ingredients in nail polishes, it’s always a good idea to opt for a product that’s made with natural, toxin-free ingredients that won’t harm your nails or skin. Check the label for any harsh chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, and <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/xylene/default.html#:~:text=Xylene%20(C8H10,harmed%20from%20exposure%20to%20xylene." target="_blank" rel="noopener">xylene</a>, which can be potentially damaging to your health if inhaled or absorbed through the skin. <h4>Easy application</h4> When selecting a base coat nail polish, make sure the nail brush is easy to use and spreads color evenly across the surface of your nails. An ergonomic brush with soft bristles is ideal for easy application and getting into those hard-to-reach spots. <h4>Fast drying time</h4> It’s important to look for a formula with a quick drying time, so you don’t have to wait too long between coats when applying your base coat nail polish. Many brands now offer polishes with “quick dry” features that dry within minutes, so you can move on to your next step without having to wait around too long. <h4>Versatility</h4> Look for polishes that can be used as either a base coat or top coat, depending on what look you are going for. Many formulas now come with both features so they can be used interchangeably, depending on your desired outcome for each manicure session. </div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is there a difference between a base coat and regular nail polish?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes! A base coat is designed to provide a protective layer between your nails and the nail polish you use on top of it. It helps protect your nails from staining and damage caused by nail polishes that are not specifically designed for that purpose. The added protection provided by the base coat will also help strengthen your natural nails over time. Regular nail polish, on the other hand, is designed to provide color and shine but not protection.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How long does a base coat last?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>A base coat can last anywhere from one to two weeks, depending on how often you use it and how well it was applied. To make it last longer, avoid using hand sanitizer or getting them wet too often. Also, use cuticle oil regularly to keep your nails nourished to prevent chipping.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Should I use a clear or colored base coat?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>It is usually better to use a clear base coat because it will not interfere with any of the other colors being used in the manicure or pedicure. However, some people prefer to use colored base coats so they can add an extra dimension of color to their nails.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What’s the correct way of applying a base coat nail polish?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Always apply base coat nail polish on clean nails as dirt and old nail paint might cause an uneven coat. You should clean any remaining polish from your nail bed to prevent uneven surfaces after applying the nail color. Additionally, remember to use a base coat before applying your nail paint to prevent fading and chipping of your nails. Let your color brush drip first to ensure durability. After that, gently run the brush over your nails, and don’t apply more than three strokes on each nail. Wait for at least two minutes to let it dry completely. You may also speed up the process by dipping your nails in chilly water.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Should I use a base coat or a top coat?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Base coats and top coats are both important parts of a manicure to make it last longer. Base coats are usually thicker and stickier, and they create a barrier between your nail and the nail polish. Top coats, on the other hand, are thinner and create a hard surface on the nail that can stand up to chips and breaks. Both are important for keeping your nails healthy and making the color last longer. You shouldn't skip either one if you want your nails to look polished and beautiful.</p> </div> </div> </div>

One of the most exciting parts of the whole operation is that these nails are just $10! When’s the last time you could even get a regular manicure for that much money? You can’t, at least anywhere that’s going to do a decent job. That means you can buy multiple sets, but why would you when this particular design looks so great?

Get the Olive & June Metallic Swirls Glue Press-Ons for just $10 at Olive & June! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

These nails can take your holiday looks to the next level, so grab this pair with the design that has Us so excited for peppermint-flavored serves this year and get yours before they’re all gone.

You don’t have to ditch your favorite salon just yet, but it may be tempting when you get this set of Olive & June press-ons.

Get the Olive & June Metallic Swirls Glue Press-Ons for just $10 at Olive & June! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

