Sofia Richie is sharing her pregnancy must-haves, and we’re so here for it.

The model, who is currently seven months pregnant with her first baby, took to TikTok on Tuesday, February 27, to share the products she’s been most relying on as her bump has been growing.

“I have been figuring out things that work for me, that don’t work for me, that have helped me,” she said. “And I figured, maybe it’s interesting for some of you out there to hear my essentials.”

Richie covered a range of products in this unsponsored video, but we wanted to point out the six you can find and buy on Amazon. Whether you’re pregnant, planning to become pregnant or never becoming pregnant again/at all, some of these picks could be game-changers for you. See what she had to say about each below!

Hatch Belly Oil

“I am so afraid of getting stretch marks. I know it comes with the territory, but I’m doing everything I can to prevent.” She layers this magnesium lotion over Bumpology body butter for the best effect. “I put this Belly Oil by Hatch over the Bumpology. I don’t feel, like, disgusting when I put my clothes on over it. So this is really nice. This is my second bottle.”

New Chapter Prenatal Multivitamin

“This is my prenatal from a company called New Chapter. Before I even knew I was pregnant, I took this for like six months when I was trying. These are great prenatals. I love them. My doctor recommended them.”

Ancient Minerals Magnesium Lotion

“I use this Ancient Minerals Magnesium Lotion, and I put it on the bottoms of my feet and I put socks on. I’ve convinced myself it helps me sleep. So, yeah, I’ve used a lot of magnesium products. It really is helpful.”

Noshinku Spice Refillable Pocket Hand Sanitizer (3-Pack)

“Hydrating hand sanitizer. Trying my hardest not to get sick.” Simple as that! She specifically showcased this Spice variety.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

“Summer Fridays. I wanted to show you guys the Birthday Cake Summer Fridays because that’s truly the one that I’ve been using every single day. I’ve lost it somewhere within my house. I am addicted.” Thankfully, she has more than one flavor!

Tatcha Aburatorigami Blotting Papers (40 Sheets)

Richie named this affordable product one of her two absolute must-haves. “Literally, I cannot function without them.” (The second is a Lyma Laser — $2,695 for a kit.) “These are the Tatcha Blotting Papers. My skin has been so oily ever since I found out I was pregnant. So I travel around with these and I just, like, blot my skin. It kind of, like, helps me [with] not having 20 layers of powder on my face by the end of the day. So these are a lifesaver.”

