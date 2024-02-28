Out of the endless list of makeup products created and used by the famous family, eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian just revealed the one she relies on in her two-minute makeup routine. As a mega-mom, the Poosh founder has nailed down a quick beauty regimen to suit even her busiest days. Kardashian shared her “2-minute hair and makeup routine with a baby” on Instagram Stories — and it includes the concealer Hailey Bieber loves for a “dewy finish.”

Though Kardashian specifically uses this in her truncated routine, we all have days when there’s barely any time to get ready, but concealer is one of those things we just simply can’t leave the house without applying. The 44-year-old said she’ll dab the Kosas Revealer Concealer on before doing anything else in her makeup process. We presume she uses the concealer to quickly brighten up her under eyes on busy mornings when she doesn’t have a great deal of time (or a glam team on deck).

Get the Kosas Revealer Concealer (originally $30) on sale for just $29 at Amazon!

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/concealer-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="highest-rated concealer"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro">We all know that feeling when we look into the mirror and discover a blemish or dark circle that wasn’t there before. It's like a monster has crept up on you while you weren't looking, and now it's standing right there in front of you. It's enough to drive anyone mad! Luckily, with concealer in your makeup arsenal, you can eliminate those pesky blemishes and dark circles easily. Concealers come in many different varieties these days, so it can be hard to find the right one for your skin. Don't worry, in this article we've listed some of the top concealers of 2023. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#veil_cosmetics_complexion_fix_concealer">Veil Cosmetics Complexion Fix Concealer</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#nars_radiant_creamy_concealer">NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>Comparing the Premier Concealers of 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZR14WBZ/?tag=advon-usw-20">e.l.f Hydrating Camo Concealer</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZR14WBZ/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/e.l.f-Hydrating-Camo-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="concealer review"></a></figure> <div>The e.l.f Hydrating Camo Concealer is a multi-functional product designed to correct, conceal, cover, and hydrate your skin. This concealer provides high coverage to hide blemishes and cover dark spots while also leaving your skin with a dewy glow. It also features a doe-foot applicator so you can easily dab the product onto your face for precise application. Thanks to this product’s lightweight formula, you won’t have to worry about it being heavy on your skin or clogging your pores. Even better, it’s made without harsh ingredients like phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol, and other harmful preservatives that might otherwise trigger an allergic reaction. From light peach to deep cinnamon, this pick comes in a range of shades so you can find one that perfectly matches your skin tone. Because of its long-wearing properties and natural-looking coverage, this concealer has earned the top spot on our list.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Non-drying, crease-resistant formula</li> <li>Provides excellent coverage</li> <li>Free from harmful chemicals</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Could be more hydrating</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002S8Z5CK/?tag=advon-usw-20">NYX HD Studio Photogenic Concealer</a> - Best Coverage</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002S8Z5CK/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NYX-HD-Studio-Photogenic-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="concealer review"></a></figure> <div>NYX’s HD Studio Photogenic Concealer is a must-have for every makeup artist's kit. Boasting a creamy formula, this concealer can help to cover blemishes, hyperpigmentation, age spots, and redness. Additionally, it can be used as a contour concealer to sculpt the cheeks and chin, can be applied with a brush or beauty blender, and sets quickly to a matte finish. Available in 23 different shades, this product offers light but buildable coverage, making it great for everyday use Meanwhile, the undertones are neutral enough to match any skin color but not so yellow that they look obvious on darker complexions. The formula is also water-resistant and long-lasting, and it doesn't crease or settle into fine lines. And, with its easy-to-use wand applicator, you can achieve flawless results every time. Best of all, since NYX is certified as a cruelty-free brand by PETA, you can use their makeup with a clear conscience.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Provides buildable coverage</li> <li>Non-cakey, lightweight formula</li> <li>Available in various shades</li> <li>Suitable for all skin types</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>May dry out the skin</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LXJHM36/?tag=advon-usw-20">L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer</a> - Best for Blemishes</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LXJHM36/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/L.A.-Girl-Pro-Conceal-HD-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="concealer review"></a></figure> <div>The L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer is ideal for those who want to camouflage skin imperfections while evening out the skin tone. The product’s highly pigmented formula offers full coverage for any skin discoloration, dark spots, and dark circles around the eye area. Besides providing high coverage, it also helps minimize the appearance of fine lines while moisturizing the skin. It’s a great option for those with sensitive skin who want to cover up blemishes without clogging pores or irritating their skin. This concealer comes in a range of shades, including light, medium, tan, deep and dark, so you can easily find one that perfectly suits your skin tone — you can even mix them to create your perfect color match! It also has a matte finish that makes your skin look natural and smooth, even with heavy coverage. Most importantly, this efficient and lightweight formula applies smoothly, ensuring perfect coverage with just one application. What sets this product apart, however, is that it’s transfer-proof and crease-resistant, so it won’t rub off or fade throughout the day. </div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Hides dark circles and blemishes</li> <li>Brightens dark spots</li> <li>Smooth, creamy texture for better application</li> <li>Easy to blend</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>May not provide sufficient coverage</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0091F11D0/?tag=advon-usw-20">Veil Cosmetics Complexion Fix Concealer</a> - Most Versatile</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0091F11D0/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Veil-Cosmetics-Complexion-Fix-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="concealer review"></a></figure> <div>Veil Cosmetics Complexion Fix Concealer is a revolutionary product that’s incredibly versatile, making it perfect for any makeup look. Featuring a natural illuminating formula, it can be used as a highlight to add a dewy touch to your makeup or as a <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/even-out-your-skin-tone-with-the-best-color-corrector/">color corrector</a> to hide unsightly skin imperfections. Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, this unique concoction brightens, hydrates, and soothes skin while helping you achieve a flawless complexion. The concealer is available in a range of shades to match your skin tone, and its creamy texture makes it easy to blend out for a natural-looking finish. Additionally, this innovative concealer comes in a patented leak-proof pen for easy portability and has self-setting properties that allow it to dry quickly without creasing or smudging. A little goes a long way, so this product will last you for months!</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Vegan and cruelty-free formula</li> <li>Doesn’t settle in fine lines</li> <li>Comes in a leak-proof applicator</li> <li>Works as a highlighter and color corrector</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Not ideal for covering blemishes</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BM1WKT0/?tag=advon-usw-20">NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer</a> - Best Shade Range</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BM1WKT0/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/NARS-Radiant-Creamy-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="concealer review"></a></figure> <div>Looking for a long-wearing, crease-proof concealer? Get your hands on the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer. This pick is incredibly effective at covering up dark circles, blemishes, and other discolorations. It also can be used to easily shape, contour, and highlight while leaving your skin looking bright and smooth. Even better, it goes on creamy but dries to an ultra-smooth finish that won’t budge all day long. Available in a whopping 35 shades, this concealer comes in a tube container with a doe applicator wand, making application easy and mess-free. Most importantly, though, this concealer is lightweight and comfortable on the skin, you won’t feel weighed down or greasy. The product is also paraben-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and non-comedogenic, so it won’t irritate sensitive skin or clog pores. Not to mention, the packaging looks luxurious and elegant, so you can proudly display it on your vanity.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/achieve-an-even-skin-tone-with-the-best-color-corrector-for-dark-circles/">Hides dark circles</a></li> <li>Offers buildable coverage</li> <li>Creamy formula ensures a smooth finish</li> <li>Long-wearing and crease-resistant</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Might not be suitable for all skin types</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Buying Guide: Concealers</h3> <div>Concealers are the ninjas of your makeup bag, secretly working behind the scenes to correct your imperfections. But when it comes to choosing a concealer, it’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed by all the options out there. What does "full coverage" really mean? Is there a difference between concealer for blemishes and <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/the-best-under-eye-concealers-to-look-fresh-and-awake/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">concealer for under-eyes</a>? And is there really any reason to spend $30 or more on a tube of foundation that does little more than what I can get at the drugstore for half the price? But don’t worry, we’re here to help! In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about concealers and how to choose the perfect one for your needs. <h3>Things To Consider Before Buying a Concealer</h3> <h4>Coverage and finish</h4> <span data-preserver-spaces="true">The first thing to consider when choosing a concealer is how much coverage you want. Some people prefer a light-coverage formula that melts into the skin with minimal blending, while others like something more full-coverage that covers </span><a class="editor-rtfLink" href="https://www.healthline.com/health/what-are-blemishes#:~:text=An%20overproduction%20of%20oil%20by,blackheads%2C%20and%20whiteheads%20to%20form." target="_blank" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">blemishes</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, dark circles, and redness.</span> If you have dark circles or severe redness under your eyes, a high-coverage formula will work best for you. If you just have <a href="https://www.webmd.com/skin-problems-and-treatments/acne/ss/slideshow-clear-skin">minor imperfections</a> or blemishes on your cheeks, then a light-to-medium coverage formula may be better suited to your needs. <h4>Shade and undertone</h4> Another important thing to look at is shade and undertone. Concealers come in light, medium, and dark shades with different undertones (yellow-based, pink-based, or neutral). If you choose a shade that doesn't match your skin, it will look unnatural on your face. Since concealers tend to oxidize, it's best to get a shade that's slightly lighter than your skin tone. <h4>Consistency</h4> You should also consider how thick or thin the consistency of your concealer is, as this will affect how easy it is to apply and blend seamlessly into your skin. If it's too thick, you won’t be able to blend properly without creasing or settling into fine lines. But, if the concealer is too thin, it won’t provide enough coverage and can leave your skin looking patchy. Ideally, look for a concealer with a medium-to-thick consistency and a smooth, creamy texture, as this will be easier to apply and blend into your skin. <h4>Formula</h4> Concealers come in both matte and dewy formulas, but depending on your skin type, one might suit you better than another. For example, if you have extremely dry skin, look for an oil-free matte formula because this will help lock in moisture and keep flakiness at bay. If you have oily skin, look for a dewy formula that will help keep your face matte throughout the day. If you want to create an airbrushed finish, opt for a concealer with buildable coverage. Also, stay away from concealers containing fragrances and parabens, as they can irritate your skin. Finally, it’s a good idea to go for a concealer with a good amount of SPF to protect your skin from harmful rays.</div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I use concealer as a foundation?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, you can. It’s a great way to even out your skin tone and cover up any blemishes or dark circles. Some people prefer it to foundation because it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin, while others like the lighter coverage of concealers better than full-coverage foundations.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do I need a special brush to apply concealer?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Not necessarily. Concealer can be applied with your fingers (use clean hands), but if you want more control over the placement of the product, then using a brush may be helpful. A beauty blender is also great for applying concealer — especially in the under-eye area — because it will help blend the product seamlessly into your skin and avoid creasing or caking. If you’re looking for a brush with long bristles that will allow you to easily reach small areas around your nose or mouth, try a wide-angle contour brush or a flat-tipped brush.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do I need to set the concealer with powder?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>It depends on what type of concealer you’re using. Some formulas will set on their own after a few minutes, while others require some kind of powder or setting spray (an oil-free setting spray works best in this case) for longevity throughout the day. If your concealer requires setting, we recommend using a translucent powder to prevent flaking and caking.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can you wear concealer on its own?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Yes, but only if it’s a high-coverage one. A lighter formula might leave traces of redness or darkness that can be distracting and unflattering.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Will a concealer make my pimple more prominent?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>No, but it may accentuate the texture of your skin if you have acne scarring or large pores. If you want to cover up redness, use a green-tinted primer or foundation before applying your concealer so that it looks natural instead of camouflage-like. If you have dry patches, try using an oil-free moisturizer before applying concealer for a smoother finish.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Why does my concealer look orange on me?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>The most common reason is that your skin tone is too light or too dark for the product's color. If your skin is darker than the product's color, it will appear orange or yellowish; if it's lighter, the concealer will be difficult to blend in properly with the surrounding skin tone.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Do I put foundation on before or after concealer?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>The answer is both! Foundation should be applied under the eyes first, then set with powder. Next, apply concealer over the entire area, then blend with your fingers or a sponge until it disappears into your skin seamlessly. Lastly, apply foundation over the top of everything else for an even and flawless finish.</p> </div> </div> </div>