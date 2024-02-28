Your account
Kourtney Kardashian Uses This Hailey Bieber-Loved Concealer in Her 2-Minute Makeup Routine

Out of the endless list of makeup products created and used by the famous family, eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian just revealed the one she relies on in her two-minute makeup routine. As a mega-mom, the Poosh founder has nailed down a quick beauty regimen to suit even her busiest days. Kardashian shared her “2-minute hair and makeup routine with a baby” on Instagram Stories — and it includes the concealer Hailey Bieber loves for a “dewy finish.”

Though Kardashian specifically uses this in her truncated routine, we all have days when there’s barely any time to get ready, but concealer is one of those things we just simply can’t leave the house without applying. The 44-year-old said she’ll dab the Kosas Revealer Concealer on before doing anything else in her makeup process. We presume she uses the concealer to quickly brighten up her under eyes on busy mornings when she doesn’t have a great deal of time (or a glam team on deck).

Get the Kosas Revealer Concealer (originally $30) on sale for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

A fan-favorite, the Kosas Revealer Concealer has medium coverage, so it conceals dark eyes and blemishes just enough without caking on too much product. It gives a light and natural dewy finish, while also being incredibly long-lasting. The formula includes both hyaluronic acid and caffeine, ingredients that help with hydrating and plumping the under eyes, but also help to prevent creasing.

Beyond being Kardashian and Bieber-approved, this concealer also boasts the coveted Amazon’s Choice badge with over 800 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

“This is the best concealer I’ve ever tried for coverage, blending, and lack of creasing,” this shopper said. “I absolutely did not believe the TikToks and the reviews, but I’m a believer. I don’t have many creases under my eyes, but I don’t want to emphasize what I do have. I can even powder this concealer, and it still looks good hours later. I won’t buy anything else from now on. Absolutely worth the extra couple of bucks.”

It comes in a large shade range (28 to be exact!) to choose from, so you can be sure you’ll find one that matches your skin tone the best. “Worth the extra couple of bucks” according to shoppers, you can find it on Amazon for under $30 now!

