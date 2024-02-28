Sometimes, your skin just doesn’t want to cooperate. It gets dry, patchy, itchy, or maybe it even burns. It happens to us all, and it’s nothing to worry about, but it sure is uncomfortable. You put more moisturizer on to try and help, but that doesn’t do anything but add fuel to the fire. You skip makeup for a week, and the same thing continues to happen. What’s going on? Whatever is ailing your skin, a spritz of this skin-loving toner can help bring it back to life.

<figure> <img src="https://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/face-toner-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="highest-rated face toner"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure><div class="section-description full-intro"><span>As part of our daily skincare routine, we’re all familiar with the importance of incorporating facial cleansers and moisturizers, but did you know that a face toner can also be a beneficial product to add to your routine?</span> <span>Face toners can remove excess oil, dirt, and debris from your skin while keeping it hydrated and balanced. They can also help close your pores, prevent breakouts, and ensure your skin feels refreshed. Choosing the right toner can help you achieve fresh and glowing skin, so if you are trying to switch up your skincare routine and make it more effective, this is the perfect place to start.</span> <span>In this post, we’ll share all you need to know about face toners, from what types are available, to their benefits, and our top picks for facial toners in 2023. We’ll also explore some features to consider before making your final purchase. </span></div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">Comparing The Leading Face Toners of 2023</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#tree_of_life_face_toner">Tree of Life Face Toner</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#thayers_face_toner">Thayers Face Toner</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#glow_recipe_face_toner">Glow Recipe Face Toner</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#bior%C3%A9_face_toner">Bioré Face Toner</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#paula's_choice_face_toner">Paula's Choice Face Toner</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>Comparing The Leading Face Toners of 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014P8G0SS?tag=advon-usw-20">Tree of Life Face Toner</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014P8G0SS?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/tree-of-life-face-toner-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="tree of life face toner"></a></figure> <div><span>We love the Tree of Life Vitamin C Facial Toner for its ability to improve your complexion. The toner removes makeup, excess oil, and the effects of pollution to brighten up your face. It contains certified organic aloe to soothe skin and added vitamin C to help even out discoloration.</span> <span>It’s easy to add this product to your daily routine. For the best results, use a facial cleanser on your skin first. Next, pour some toner into a cotton ball or reusable face pad and gently apply it all over the face in upward motions. After that, let it air dry, and follow up with your favorite serum and moisturizer. </span> <span>The Tree of Life brand works hard to ensure that its products are of the best quality by testing them with dermatologists, using only the good and none of the bad ingredients. The company also stands behind its products by offering a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unhappy with your purchase. So if you are looking for a quality facial toner that will leave your skin glowing and feeling fresh, this toner will not disappoint you. Thanks to the reliable company and its quality ingredients, this toner is our top pick overall. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>No parabens or synthetic fillers </span></li> <li><span>Cleans and shrinks pores </span></li> <li><span>Controls oil without drying out the face </span></li> <li><span>Brightens and smoothes the skin </span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May be drying for some people </span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001DJDP7C?tag=advon-usw-20">Thayers Face Toner</a> - Best for Oily Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001DJDP7C?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/thayers-face-toner-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="thayers face toner"></a></figure> <div><span>The Thayers Hydrating Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner is an excellent choice for anyone looking to maintain their skin's health and appearance. Its ingredients, such as the certified organic witch hazel and aloe vera, allow for a gentle yet effective toner that helps reduce the look of pores, balance oily skin, and maintain the skin's moisture barrier.</span> <span>The unique formulation of this toner comes farm-to-bottle and contains no alcohol. Plus, it’s both dermatologist tested for safety and 100% cruelty-free. In just a few uses, the skin will feel nourished, healthier, and better hydrated all day. You can also expect to experience reduced pores look reduced, clarified skin, and smoother skin texture within a week of regular use. </span> <span>What separates this product from others on the market is the commitment to excellence with its formulas. Created with time-tested remedies that have been around for nearly two centuries on a family farm in Connecticut where the witch hazel grows exclusively for Thayers, you can expect a quality product every time. Plus, this toner is non-comedogenic, so you don't need to worry about it clogging your pores or promoting breakouts. </span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Alcohol-free </span></li> <li><span>Soothes and moisturizes skin</span></li> <li><span>Helps reduce acne, dryness, and redness </span></li> <li><span>Comes in several scents (including unscented)</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May not work for sensitive skin types</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093Z2HVJC?tag=advon-usw-20">Glow Recipe Face Toner</a> - Best for Hydration</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B093Z2HVJC?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/glow-recipe-face-toner-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="glow recipe face toner"></a></figure> <div><span>The Glow Recipe Mini Watermelon Glow BHA + PHA Pore-Tight Facial Toner is the perfect choice for those looking to satisfy their skin hydration needs. This mild exfoliating toner contains nourishing ingredients such as hydrating watermelon extract, cactus water, and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin vibrant and firm. It also has natural forms of BHA and PHA, which help to exfoliate and soften the skin while minimizing and unclogging pores for a more even skin tone.</span> <span>This toner is even free of harsh chemicals or synthetic dyes, making it an excellent choice for those with allergies or sensitive skin. This product's vegan and cruelty-free formulation also allows you to use it guilt-free. Plus, you can buy this facial toner in a travel-sized (40 milliliter) bottle, making it easy to take on the go without sacrificing its effectiveness. And with proper use of this toner, you can expect to see softer, smoother skin within weeks.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Shrinks pores and leaves luminous skin</span></li> <li><span>Clears up the skin over time</span></li> <li><span>Absorbs quickly and effectively </span></li> <li><span>Helps lock in moisture</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>The skin may feel a little sticky after applying</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H84XY5J/?tag=advon-usw-20">Bioré Face Toner</a> - Best for Acne Control</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H84XY5J/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/biore-face-toner-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="biore face toner"></a></figure> <div><span>Bioré’s Witch Hazel Pore Clarifying Toner can target blemish-prone skin and unclog pores, helping to clear acne and soothe inflammation. This 8-ounce bottle of toner utilizes the astringent power of witch hazel, combined with 2% salicylic acid, to treat existing acne breakouts while removing excess oil, dirt, and debris from clogged pores.</span> <span>One of the top benefits of this product is its ability to treat both existing acne breakouts and prevent future ones from appearing. With all the powerful and beneficial ingredients working together, this product can remove dead skin cells and debris from clogged pores while dissolving excess oil. It can even help soothe inflammation and tighten pores while cleansing the skin. Overall, this oil-free toner provides an effective solution for those looking to clear up their blemish-prone skin.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Helps with oily skin</span></li> <li><span>Effective for blackheads and blemishes</span></li> <li><span>Lightweight and oil-free</span></li> <li><span>Contains salicylic acid and salicylic acid</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>No the best option for drier skin types</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008EPPIQ4?tag=advon-usw-20">Paula's Choice Face Toner</a> - Best for Brightening the Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B008EPPIQ4?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/paulas-choice-face-toner-usweekly.jpg%22" alt="paula's choice face toner"></a></figure> <div><span>Paula's Choice Skin Balancing Pore-Reducing Toner is a powerful skin care product that can minimize the appearance of large pores, reduce blackheads and protect against the effects of aging. It contains antioxidants and hydrating ceramides that help to balance and refine the skin, making oily areas less noticeable. </span> <span>The toner is super easy to use. Apply after using your favorite cleanser, remove leftover makeup, and renew the skin before serums and moisturizing. Its design has superior quality in mind as it contains no parabens, fragrances, or other unnecessary fillers. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types, including dry, oily, combination, aging, acne or blemish-prone, sensitive and dull skin.</span> <span>This popular skincare product offers powerful skin-balancing benefits that instantly enhance your skin's youthful appearance. It works to shrink pores and promote a smoother complexion while protecting skin from further damage caused by free radicals.</span></div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>Visibly reduces pores</span></li> <li><span>Evens out skin tone and reduces redness</span></li> <li><span>Can clear up acne marks</span></li> <li><span>Helps remove makeup</span></li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li><span>May cause irritate for some</span></li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Face Toner: A Buyer’s Guide</h3> <div><span>When choosing a face toner, there are many things to consider. Luckily we have this guide to help you make the best decision for your needs and skin type.</span> <h3><span>Skin Type</span></h3> <span>The first step in choosing a good face toner is understanding your skin type. If you have dry skin, look for a toner that won't further dry it out, such as aloe vera or chamomile extract as an active ingredient. Oily or combination skin types can try a toner with glycolic acid, witch hazel, or salicylic acid, which can help remove excess oil and unclog pores. Sensitive skin types should avoid using alcohol or acid-based toners, which can irritate and cause further dryness.</span> <h3><span>Active Ingredients</span></h3> <span>The active ingredients in the face toner will determine its efficacy. Different toners can contain varying active ingredients, so it's essential to consider what components will work well with your skin type. Glycolic acid and salicylic acid are popular ingredients in facial toners that can help unclog pores and remove excess oil. Natural ingredients such as aloe vera, witch hazel, chamomile, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and green tea extract can also benefit all skin types, as they are nourishing and won't cause irritation or dryness. </span> <h3><span>pH Level</span></h3> <span>Your toner's pH should be close to your skin's pH level to work effectively. You can use a pH meter to check your potential purchase's pH and ensure it's suitable and safe for your skin type.</span> <h3><span>Reviews and Feedback</span></h3> <span>Researching other people’s experiences with a particular face toner can help make your decision. These reviews will help you understand how other users felt about the product and whether or not it worked for them. </span> <h3><span>Natural Ingredients </span></h3> <span>If you are looking for something more natural than chemical-based products, look for toners that contain naturally derived ingredients such as aloe vera, witch hazel, chamomile, and green tea extract. These natural ingredients can benefit all skin types due to their nourishing properties. </span> <h3><span>Alcohol Content </span></h3> <span>Alcohol-based toners can dry and irritate the skin, so another critical attribute to consider is the alcohol content in the toner you want to buy. Look for an alcohol-free option or one with lower alcohol content (under 10%) if you need help controlling oil. </span></div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What are the benefits of using a facial toner?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>A facial toner can help balance the pH level of your skin. It also helps clear clogged pores, hydrate and soothe skin, remove surface impurities and makeup residue, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and provide essential nutrients to the skin.</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is facial toner necessary as part of my skincare routine?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>While you don’t always need a facial toner, it can be a very beneficial step in a comprehensive skincare routine. It can help restore the skin’s natural balance, clear impurities, and provide essential nutrients for healthier-looking skin. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>How often should I apply facial toner?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Typically you can apply a facial toner once or twice daily, depending on your needs and your skin’s reaction to the toner. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What ingredients should I look for in a facial toner?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>The best ingredients to look for in a facial toner are witch hazel, glycerin-based humectants, fruit extracts, and botanical extracts like aloe vera, chamomile, rosewater, and lavender oil. These ingredients can help soothe, hydrate, and nourish the skin without irritating it. If you have oily or acne-prone skin, salicylic acid can also be helpful. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Does facial toner help prevent acne?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Yes, using a good-quality facial toner can help reduce the risk of acne breakouts by removing excess dirt and oil from your face that can clog pores and cause breakouts. Plus, many toners include ingredients like salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide to treat pimples. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are there any side effects to using facial toner?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Most toners are gentle enough not to cause adverse side effects if you use them correctly. But it’s always important to read the label of any face product you use to make sure there are no ingredients that you may be allergic to, or that could potentially irritate your skin type. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Is it safe to use a facial toner if I have sensitive skin?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Look for a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic toner with gentle ingredients if you have sensitive skin. This will ensure the product doesn't cause irritation or aggravate your condition. Be sure to patch test on a small area first before applying it all over your face. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Will a facial toner help reduce wrinkles and fine lines?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>Certain ingredients in facial toners, such as hyaluronic acid, can help plump fine lines by providing deep hydration and soothing the skin for longer-lasting moisture retention. </span></p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>What types of facial toners are available?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong><span>There are many types of facial toners available depending on your skin type. You can find hydrating toners for dry or mature skin, brightening toners for dull skin, clarifying or pore-minimizing toners for oily or combination skin, and balancing or calming toners for sensitive skin. </span></p> </div> </div> </div>