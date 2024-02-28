Your account
Spritz a Little of This Miracle-Working Toner When Your Skin Screams ‘SOS’

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Sometimes, your skin just doesn’t want to cooperate. It gets dry, patchy, itchy, or maybe it even burns. It happens to us all, and it’s nothing to worry about, but it sure is uncomfortable. You put more moisturizer on to try and help, but that doesn’t do anything but add fuel to the fire. You skip makeup for a week, and the same thing continues to happen. What’s going on? Whatever is ailing your skin, a spritz of this skin-loving toner can help bring it back to life.

The Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is perfect for refreshing your face throughout the day, whether you’re dealing with itching problems or your skin is just a little angry with you for whatever reason. It’s a little miracle worker that works to soothe your face so you can get back to doing what you do best: slaying. Best of all? It’s super affordable at just $12 per bottle!

This sensitive skin toner user hypochlorous acid to calm skin and support and rebuild your skin barrier. It’s non-toxic, vegan, and cruelty-free, too. You can use it anytime, anywhere, at any time of day and spray it whenever you start feeling a little redness and irritation creeping on. Just spray a few times on your face and let the relief wash over you. There’s nothing like skin redness dissipating after dealing with it all day.

If you have sensitive skin on the regular and don’t quite know what to do to soothe it, this toner might be your best bet for a quick fix. It’s easy to use, plus you can whip it out whenever you need it. Light and refreshing is the name of the game, and this spritz accomplishes that quite well.

So it might be time to ditch the old toner and go for this one instead. Give this one a try and see how it works for you. You might be looking at the skin of your dreams soon enough without all that redness and irritation!

