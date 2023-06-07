The Best Face Toners for More Radiant-Looking Skin

Face toners can remove excess oil, dirt, and debris from your skin while keeping it hydrated and balanced. They can also help close your pores, prevent breakouts, and ensure your skin feels refreshed. Choosing the right toner can help you achieve fresh and glowing skin, so if you are trying to switch up your skincare routine and make it more effective, this is the perfect place to start.
In this post, we’ll share all you need to know about face toners, from what types are available, to their benefits, and our top picks for facial toners in 2023. We’ll also explore some features to consider before making your final purchase.
Comparing The Leading Face Toners of 2023
Tree of Life Face Toner – Best Overall
It’s easy to add this product to your daily routine. For the best results, use a facial cleanser on your skin first. Next, pour some toner into a cotton ball or reusable face pad and gently apply it all over the face in upward motions. After that, let it air dry, and follow up with your favorite serum and moisturizer.
The Tree of Life brand works hard to ensure that its products are of the best quality by testing them with dermatologists, using only the good and none of the bad ingredients. The company also stands behind its products by offering a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unhappy with your purchase. So if you are looking for a quality facial toner that will leave your skin glowing and feeling fresh, this toner will not disappoint you. Thanks to the reliable company and its quality ingredients, this toner is our top pick overall.
- No parabens or synthetic fillers
- Cleans and shrinks pores
- Controls oil without drying out the face
- Brightens and smoothes the skin
- May be drying for some people
Thayers Face Toner – Best for Oily Skin
The unique formulation of this toner comes farm-to-bottle and contains no alcohol. Plus, it’s both dermatologist tested for safety and 100% cruelty-free. In just a few uses, the skin will feel nourished, healthier, and better hydrated all day. You can also expect to experience reduced pores look reduced, clarified skin, and smoother skin texture within a week of regular use.
What separates this product from others on the market is the commitment to excellence with its formulas. Created with time-tested remedies that have been around for nearly two centuries on a family farm in Connecticut where the witch hazel grows exclusively for Thayers, you can expect a quality product every time. Plus, this toner is non-comedogenic, so you don’t need to worry about it clogging your pores or promoting breakouts.
- Alcohol-free
- Soothes and moisturizes skin
- Helps reduce acne, dryness, and redness
- Comes in several scents (including unscented)
- May not work for sensitive skin types
Glow Recipe Face Toner – Best for Hydration
This toner is even free of harsh chemicals or synthetic dyes, making it an excellent choice for those with allergies or sensitive skin. This product’s vegan and cruelty-free formulation also allows you to use it guilt-free. Plus, you can buy this facial toner in a travel-sized (40 milliliter) bottle, making it easy to take on the go without sacrificing its effectiveness. And with proper use of this toner, you can expect to see softer, smoother skin within weeks.
- Shrinks pores and leaves luminous skin
- Clears up the skin over time
- Absorbs quickly and effectively
- Helps lock in moisture
- The skin may feel a little sticky after applying
Bioré Face Toner – Best for Acne Control
One of the top benefits of this product is its ability to treat both existing acne breakouts and prevent future ones from appearing. With all the powerful and beneficial ingredients working together, this product can remove dead skin cells and debris from clogged pores while dissolving excess oil. It can even help soothe inflammation and tighten pores while cleansing the skin. Overall, this oil-free toner provides an effective solution for those looking to clear up their blemish-prone skin.
- Helps with oily skin
- Effective for blackheads and blemishes
- Lightweight and oil-free
- Contains salicylic acid and salicylic acid
- No the best option for drier skin types
Paula’s Choice Face Toner – Best for Brightening the Skin
The toner is super easy to use. Apply after using your favorite cleanser, remove leftover makeup, and renew the skin before serums and moisturizing. Its design has superior quality in mind as it contains no parabens, fragrances, or other unnecessary fillers. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types, including dry, oily, combination, aging, acne or blemish-prone, sensitive and dull skin.
This popular skincare product offers powerful skin-balancing benefits that instantly enhance your skin’s youthful appearance. It works to shrink pores and promote a smoother complexion while protecting skin from further damage caused by free radicals.
- Visibly reduces pores
- Evens out skin tone and reduces redness
- Can clear up acne marks
- Helps remove makeup
- May cause irritate for some
Face Toner: A Buyer’s Guide
Skin Type
The first step in choosing a good face toner is understanding your skin type. If you have dry skin, look for a toner that won’t further dry it out, such as aloe vera or chamomile extract as an active ingredient. Oily or combination skin types can try a toner with glycolic acid, witch hazel, or salicylic acid, which can help remove excess oil and unclog pores. Sensitive skin types should avoid using alcohol or acid-based toners, which can irritate and cause further dryness.
Active Ingredients
The active ingredients in the face toner will determine its efficacy. Different toners can contain varying active ingredients, so it’s essential to consider what components will work well with your skin type. Glycolic acid and salicylic acid are popular ingredients in facial toners that can help unclog pores and remove excess oil. Natural ingredients such as aloe vera, witch hazel, chamomile, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and green tea extract can also benefit all skin types, as they are nourishing and won’t cause irritation or dryness.
pH Level
Your toner’s pH should be close to your skin’s pH level to work effectively. You can use a pH meter to check your potential purchase’s pH and ensure it’s suitable and safe for your skin type.
Reviews and Feedback
Researching other people’s experiences with a particular face toner can help make your decision. These reviews will help you understand how other users felt about the product and whether or not it worked for them.
Natural Ingredients
If you are looking for something more natural than chemical-based products, look for toners that contain naturally derived ingredients such as aloe vera, witch hazel, chamomile, and green tea extract. These natural ingredients can benefit all skin types due to their nourishing properties.
Alcohol Content
Alcohol-based toners can dry and irritate the skin, so another critical attribute to consider is the alcohol content in the toner you want to buy. Look for an alcohol-free option or one with lower alcohol content (under 10%) if you need help controlling oil.
