The Best Face Toners for More Radiant-Looking Skin

When choosing a face toner, there are many things to consider. Luckily we have this guide to help you make the best decision for your needs and skin type.

Skin Type

The first step in choosing a good face toner is understanding your skin type. If you have dry skin, look for a toner that won’t further dry it out, such as aloe vera or chamomile extract as an active ingredient. Oily or combination skin types can try a toner with glycolic acid, witch hazel, or salicylic acid, which can help remove excess oil and unclog pores. Sensitive skin types should avoid using alcohol or acid-based toners, which can irritate and cause further dryness.

Active Ingredients

The active ingredients in the face toner will determine its efficacy. Different toners can contain varying active ingredients, so it’s essential to consider what components will work well with your skin type. Glycolic acid and salicylic acid are popular ingredients in facial toners that can help unclog pores and remove excess oil. Natural ingredients such as aloe vera, witch hazel, chamomile, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and green tea extract can also benefit all skin types, as they are nourishing and won’t cause irritation or dryness.

pH Level

Your toner’s pH should be close to your skin’s pH level to work effectively. You can use a pH meter to check your potential purchase’s pH and ensure it’s suitable and safe for your skin type.

Reviews and Feedback

Researching other people’s experiences with a particular face toner can help make your decision. These reviews will help you understand how other users felt about the product and whether or not it worked for them.

Natural Ingredients

If you are looking for something more natural than chemical-based products, look for toners that contain naturally derived ingredients such as aloe vera, witch hazel, chamomile, and green tea extract. These natural ingredients can benefit all skin types due to their nourishing properties.

Alcohol Content

Alcohol-based toners can dry and irritate the skin, so another critical attribute to consider is the alcohol content in the toner you want to buy. Look for an alcohol-free option or one with lower alcohol content (under 10%) if you need help controlling oil.