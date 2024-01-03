Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you had a wild New Year’s Eve out on the town, you’re likely still layering up on makeup to cover the dark circles as you slowly crawl back to a reasonable sleep schedule (and the office). Whether you overindulged this holiday season or are simply human, we all get dark spots and blemishes sometimes. They can be pesky, but that’s when a good concealer comes in handy.

In case they aren’t already, Make Beauty products just may become your new secret weapons when it comes to covering skin imperfections, rejuvenating, hydrating and everything in between. This Skin Mimetic Concealer is made sustainably without sacrificing quality, so you can feel fabulous about what you’re using your hard-earned dollars to buy. The formula relies on lab-engineered natural ingredients which redefine “clean beauty” — and it should come as no surprise that savvy shoppers have already taken note.

Get the Make Beauty Skin Mimetic Concealer for just $28 at Revolve!

This buildable concealer mimics the pigments in your skin to leave you with a completely natural, luminous glow. Ingredients including red algae, green coffee extract and adenosine smooth lines and reduce the appearance of dark circles while moisturizing the skin — a dream combination if you ask Us!

There are 20 different shades to choose from, each of which can be layered over foundation. This concealer can also be used as highlighter or contour, making it a perfect three-in-one addition to your purse or travel bag!

But don’t just take our word for it. Reviewers are “obsessed,” “speechless” and “refuse to use anything else now.” “I have been in the market for a new concealer for A WHILE, but I think I’ve finally found my one. It wears so well throughout the day and doesn’t budge. Not to mention the packaging is LUXE… my goodness it is beautiful,” one ecstatic customer claims. Another dubbed it their “most repurchased concealer of all time.” Given how many are on the market, this is certainly high praise!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite Make Beauty products at Revolve!

