Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a good scent is already difficult, but multiply that by twenty when shopping online. After a while, “flavor notes” start to look the same, and you’re left feeling more confused than when you started. If you’re prone to headaches, have allergies, are sensitive to smell or just don’t want to test the waters buying scents online, I totally get it! I don’t buy body sprays online for a combination of these reasons.

This Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist was gifted to me, and the second I spritzed it, I understood why reviewers are obsessed. Vanilla is a soft, non-irritating smell regardless; But the right vanilla smell isn’t just tolerable for the nose, it’s a sugary treat for the senses! This body mist completely nails that delectable vanilla smell. (I would know — I’m wearing it right now!)

Related: These High-Waisted Leggings Are So Soft, They Feel Like 'Wearing Nothing At All' The only thing tougher than taking a 6 a.m. hot yoga class is taking a 6 a.m. hot yoga class in leggings that are itchy, sliding down, squeezing, bunching and constricting in all of the wrong places. After a few of these uncomfortable experiences, it’s natural to want to go buy the most expensive leggings […]

Get the Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist for $20 at Sephora!

Top notes include pink pepper, apple and sugar crystals — think super sweet, warm notes. Middle and bottom notes are a bit more floral and earthy: lily, jasmine, cashmere wood, sandalwood and, of course, vanilla. Despite being a body spray and not a perfume (which is said to last longer), this addictive combination of scents stays on all day!

One reviewer said, “The way this scent lasts is just incredible. I sprayed this on my shirt before leaving for work, and 12+ hours later I can still very clearly smell it! And the scent itself is amazing! 100% worth the hype.”

If you’re a vanilla scent-lover nervous about ordering a fragranced product online, this is a safe bet you’re practically guaranteed to enjoy. The only complaint people have is how often it’s sold out — this specific Phlur scent is a hot commodity, so when it’s in stock, fans stock up! It’s only been around for a couple of months, and people are slowly catching on.

So grab yourself a bottle of “expensive-smelling” body mist before it runs out! You’ll get compliments on your smell daily like the rest of us buyers. Oh, and since it’s only been around for a few months, you don’t have to worry about matching smells with anyone — yet!

Related: 17 Luxe-Looking Loungewear Items That Are Secretly Super Affordable When you’re lounging around the house making pancakes on a Saturday morning, you probably don’t need to be decked out in a Fendi sweatsuit (unless that’s your thing, of course). But if you love the idea of sophisticated relaxation — silk, satin, fur, the finer things in life — and don’t want to break the […]

See it: Get the Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist for $20 at Sephora!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out other bestselling fragrances at Sephora here!