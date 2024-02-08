Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t been hitting the tanning bed and there’s no beach vacation in your future, it can be hard to figure out a reliable way to get your glow on. Sure, bronzer and highlighter can go a long way when it comes to adding some color to your skin when you wear makeup, but what about the rest of your body and the rest of the time when you’re giving off-duty glam? You use a special body butter, of course!

Head on over to Violet Grey to check out Mutha Body Butter Glow, a special edition of the cult favorite body butter that adds a subtle bronzed glow effect to the must-have body soufflé formula that keeps you hydrated, your skin conditioned, and looking absolutely fantastic. It’s your skin but better, thanks to the addition of ethically sourced mica. The result is a sun-kissed look that you’ll wonder how you were living without before.

Get the Mutha Body Butter Glow for just $110 at Violet Grey!

But this body butter is about much more than keeping your skin hydrated and glowing. It also helps to make your skin more elastic and minimize the appearance of stretch marks. It’s filled with fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins A, C, D, and E, and good-for-you ingredients like avocado oil and organic shea butter.

This is the type of moisturizer that can help with ridiculously dry skin and get you looking back to your normal gorgeous self, or what you put on when you want to have just a hint of color for a vacation or in the dead of winter.

This is a limited edition of the original Mutha Body Butter, so if it looks like something you want to use regularly, you’re going to have to grab yours from Violet Grey before every jar inevitably sells out. And stock up, just in case, because it’s unclear if it’ll end up being made again after this run.

Bring the beach home and see what kind of look you can build with this gorgeous body butter now, because it looks so sumptuous in that jar! Does it taste like frosting? Probably not, but that would be cool, too. Don’t eat it.

