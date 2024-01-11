Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you want to heal dry skin or add a bit of luster to your problem areas, a body butter is the way to do it. They’re thick, nourishing, and they smell fantastic. Plus, they go a long way toward conditioning your body. More emollient than simple lotion and more moisturizing than body wash, body butters are a quick and easy way to take care of tired, dull skin while ensuring you look, feel, and smell as good as humanly possible.

Related: 13 Best Smelling Body Lotions in 2024 Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Learn more! Wanna smell like a skincare goddess? Picture this: You confidently strut through the front doors at work. The air slowly wafts behind you, and your scent flows throughout the office. As jaws drop and heads […]

Whether you love smelling like a tropical treat or want to smooth over silky lotion all over your elbows down to your ankles, we’ve got five of our favorite picks for the best body butters at Nordstrom. They make your skin feel dreamy, they come with some absolutely amazing scents, and they’re all necessities for any collection of bath products. Read on for our picks!

5 Best Nordstrom Body Butters

1. Creme Classic: This Kiehl’s classic body butter is whipped with a delicious milk and honey scent — just $49!

2. Radiant Restoration: Go coco-nuts for this scented vegan body butter with hyaluronic acid and whipped texture — just $36!



3. Silky Smooth: Indulge in this luxurious body butter made from natural ingredients with a subtle fragrance — just $58!

4. For Every Body: Smooth this nourishing and rich body butter all over for a clean scent and smoothness — just $48!

5. 24-Hour Power: Spicy amber and sweet florals combine withargan and avocado oils for a luxe body butter — just $38!

Related: This $19 Cleansing Butter Gently Melts Away My Most Stubborn Makeup Outside of being the self-proclaimed queen of cozy, I am a true makeup girlie at heart. There’s literally no occasion too casual for me to paint on layers of my favorite products. As much as I enjoy playing around with eyeshadows, blushes and foundations, keeping my skin in tip-top shape is my main priority. So, […]