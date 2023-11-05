This $19 Cleansing Butter Gently Melts Away My Most Stubborn Makeup

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Outside of being the self-proclaimed queen of cozy, I am a true makeup girlie at heart. There’s literally no occasion too casual for me to paint on layers of my favorite products. As much as I enjoy playing around with eyeshadows, blushes and foundations, keeping my skin in tip-top shape is my main priority. So, that means going the extra mile to thoroughly remove makeup every day — no matter how exhausted I am. Thankfully, I found a makeup-melting cleansing butter to simplify the process — and best of all, you can snag it on Amazon.

With more than a decade’s worth of experience as a writer and beauty enthusiast, I’ve pretty much tried it all when it comes to makeup removers. From wipes, oils and cleansing gels courtesy of designer brands, to drug store staples, if you can name it, I’ve tried it. The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter is hands down my go-to makeup remover. Read on to find out why!

As a tried-and-true product devotee, this is one of the best on the market — especially when it comes to removing stubborn makeup. Pros Removes waterproof makeup

This ultra-affordable cleansing balm melts your makeup away without causing you to roughly swipe on the skin, which can leave it dry and irritated after removal. Enriched with calming camomile, this butter gently strips away stubborn makeup — even waterproof mascara and eyeliner. Talk about a win!

Along with removing makeup, this purifying cleanser clears the gunk and impurities out of pores while giving way to refreshed skin. It’s been one of my staples for some time now, and Amazon shoppers are equally as impressed as I am. One reviewer with somewhat sensitive and dry skin wrote, “This product does not cause any irritation or redness, even around my eyes.” Another gushed about finding the “perfect cleanser” and offered a tip for application. “This takes makeup right off with just a small amount,” the customer wrote. According to the savvy shopper, the butter leaves their skin “super clean with no irritation.”

For best use, apply the balm to a dry face and massage into the skin. You’ll be shocked at how quickly everything from foundation to mascara disappears. Rinse with warm water or use a wet muslin cloth for a truly deep clean. You can follow up with an additional cleanser if you prefer.

Whether you’re a makeup novice or an accomplished beauty vet, thoroughly removing your makeup is necessary. Snag this gentle cleansing butter at Amazon to nail the process once and for all!

