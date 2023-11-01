Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Goodbye, summer sandals! We held on to you for as long as we could, but now that some states have seen snow, we know it’s time to let you go. We’re not going to be sad about it for too long though. In fact, you might forget about sandals altogether when you see these KuaiLu slides!

If you want a pair of shoes you can wear as easily as summer slides but can rock during cold fall and winter weather, you’re in the right place. These beauties are also so much more affordable than they appear!

Get the KuaiLu Platform Faux-Fur Slipper Slides (originally $33) for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

These slides have an open toe and heel, but they’re still ready to take on brisk breezes and low temperatures thanks to their faux-fur uppers. This “fur” has a plush, smooth look and feel. Think faux rabbit fur rather than a more shaggy or crinky sherpa.

Each upper also features two elevated microsuede (or PVC) straps, allowing you to adjust your fit. A big plus for slides! But the rest of the shoe won’t be shown up. Every detail is designed to perfection, such as the cloud-like footbed with built-in arch support. So nice for plantar fasciitis or flat feet!

These lightweight slides also have a thick EVA midsole, adding extra cushion and support, and a deep heel cup for next-level comfort. And the outsole! It’s made of non-skid rubber and has a grippy tread inspired by antlers. You know what this means — you can wear these babies inside or out!

These indoor/outdoor slippers come in so many great colorways. The two-tone uppers are my favorite, though the ones with the PVC details are also going straight on my wish list. I also love that you can go for more neutral tones or grab something on the brighter side like pink or neon green! It’s not easy choosing just one — but for under $30, a couple of pairs couldn’t hurt!

Not your style? Explore more from KuaiLu here and check out more slippers here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

