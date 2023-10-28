8 Trendy Fall Shoes to Shop for Under $100 at Zappos

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Just like the four seasons, fashion and shoe trends are constantly changing. If you’re anything like Us, you get a kick out of stockpiling your wardrobe and shoe collection with the latest seasonal trends. If you’re looking for staples like combat boots to wear with your Halloween costume, there are comfy options you can snag. Or if you’re headed on an outdoor adventure like apple picking or finding your way through a corn maze, there are trending shoe styles like Chelsea boots to shop! Even better? You can score super-cute styles without breaking the bank — all thanks to Zappos!
The go-to e-tailer has a lengthy list of tried-and-true brands which combine comfort, style and — most importantly — affordability. Get ready to put your best feet forward! We’ve rounded up the best fall shoes from under $100 at Zappos below!
LifeStride Xtrovert Wide Calf Boots
Fashionistas with wide calves are all too familiar with the struggle of finding tall boots. These faux-leather, water-resistant boots feature an upper back stretch panel that can accommodate wide calves.
Lucky Brand Emmie Shoes
Ballet flats are all the rage! These Lucky Brand shoes feature a classic silhouette which you can transition from the office to a group dinner with your favorite colleagues.
LifeStride Impact Shoes
Speaking of ballet flats, you can never go wrong with an all-black pair. Kiss concerns of pain and discomfort goodbye when you slip on LifeStride Impact shoes. They’re equipped with memory foam cushioning which molds to your feet and provides all-day support, plus a cute slight heel to give you a lift. Sounds like a huge win to Us.
Dr. Scholl’s Time Off Sneakers
When you think of Dr. Scholl’s, you probably think of uber-comfy insoles. Well, fashionista, think again. The brand’s Time Off sneakers are a fashionable take on the leather/faux-leather canvas sneaker trend.
Steve Madden Leopold Booties
Get ready to frolic through the fall foliage with these classic Chelsea boots. These ankle-height kicks feature breathable lining to keep your legs cool and a padded synthetic insole for support!
TOMS Sag Slippers
Don’t forget to upgrade your house shoes too! These cozy slippers from TOMS feature a warm faux-fur lining and festive sweater knit fabric.
Dirty Laundry Nirvana Shoes
Statement shoes are a must year-round! These slip-on platform loafers feature a decorative metallic charm detail and a cushioned footbed for lasting comfort. No worries about slipping on wet fall leaves — they’re also equipped with a durable outsole to provide traction and stability.
Steve Madden Troopa 2.0 Combat Boot
Shades of brown shine the brightest during the fall. Steve Madden’s Troopa 2.0 Combat Boot is available in a classic black shade and a fall-approved cognac hue!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!