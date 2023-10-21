Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

5 Stylish Shoes at Zappos to Pair With Your Halloween Costume

By
Zappos
Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s beginning to look a lot like spooky season everywhere you go! You’ve probably seen frightening decor at home or around the office, and have already begun binging scary movies. Your group chats are probably stacked with festive plans, and if you’re anything like Us, you’re ready to pick out your costume. Once you decide if you’ll pay homage to an infamous villain or paint on layers of spooky makeup, you must get your footwear lined up. You may only be able to wear Halloween costumes one night per year, however, when it comes to shoes, you’ll be able to rock them year-round.

From sneakers, to combat boots and pumps, Zappos offers tons of cute footwear that will work with any Halloween costume. We’ve rounded up the five pairs of shoes you’ll want to wear this Halloween and beyond!

Keds The Platform Lace Up Sneakers

Keds The Platform Lace Up

If comfort is critical for you this Halloween, pull out a pair of all-white canvas sneakers. While sneakers are essential for athletic costumes, you can style them to suit any aesthetic!

See it!

Schutz Lou Heels

Schutz Lou Heels
Zappos

Pull out these pumps when you want to make a statement this Halloween. Witches? Flappers? Characters like Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s? You name it, and it goes perfectly with sleek black heels.

See it!

Naturalizer Jessie Boots

Naturalizer Jessie Boots
Zappo

These boots are made for walking! Whether your costume features a mini skirt or a thick tulle bottom, you can rely on these over-the-knee boots to keep your legs nice and warm.

See it!

Sam Edelman Hazel Heels

Sam Edelman Hazel Heels
Zappos

Not only will you be stepping into a costume party with one of this season’s biggest trends when you rock red pumps, but you’ll also add a spicy flair to your costume. Pull out these show-stopping pumps when recreating costumes inspired by Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, Sandy from Grease or something more sinister like a devil or Pennywise from It.

See it!

Dr. Martens 1460 W Boots

Dr. Martens 1460 W Boots
Zappos

Combat boots are a perfect choice when you’re looking to add a bit of grunge to a Halloween look. From ’80s rocker tributes to spooky season villains, you’ll get a little more frighteningly fabulous with every step you take.

See it!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more bestsellers from Zappos here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

comfy-chic-fall-fashion

Related: 7 Fall Fashion Finds That Are as Comfy as They Are Chic

Attitude Unknown Women's Metallic Button Blazer

Related: This Bestselling Blazer Is Back in Stock and Comes in 14 Colors — Only $39

Zappos

Related: 7 Statement-Making Crocs You Can Score at Zappos

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories