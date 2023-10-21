5 Stylish Shoes at Zappos to Pair With Your Halloween Costume

Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s beginning to look a lot like spooky season everywhere you go! You’ve probably seen frightening decor at home or around the office, and have already begun binging scary movies. Your group chats are probably stacked with festive plans, and if you’re anything like Us, you’re ready to pick out your costume. Once you decide if you’ll pay homage to an infamous villain or paint on layers of spooky makeup, you must get your footwear lined up. You may only be able to wear Halloween costumes one night per year, however, when it comes to shoes, you’ll be able to rock them year-round.

From sneakers, to combat boots and pumps, Zappos offers tons of cute footwear that will work with any Halloween costume. We’ve rounded up the five pairs of shoes you’ll want to wear this Halloween and beyond!

Keds The Platform Lace Up Sneakers

If comfort is critical for you this Halloween, pull out a pair of all-white canvas sneakers. While sneakers are essential for athletic costumes, you can style them to suit any aesthetic!

Schutz Lou Heels

Pull out these pumps when you want to make a statement this Halloween. Witches? Flappers? Characters like Audrey Hepburn’s Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffany’s? You name it, and it goes perfectly with sleek black heels.

Naturalizer Jessie Boots

These boots are made for walking! Whether your costume features a mini skirt or a thick tulle bottom, you can rely on these over-the-knee boots to keep your legs nice and warm.

Sam Edelman Hazel Heels

Not only will you be stepping into a costume party with one of this season’s biggest trends when you rock red pumps, but you’ll also add a spicy flair to your costume. Pull out these show-stopping pumps when recreating costumes inspired by Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, Sandy from Grease or something more sinister like a devil or Pennywise from It.

Dr. Martens 1460 W Boots

Combat boots are a perfect choice when you’re looking to add a bit of grunge to a Halloween look. From ’80s rocker tributes to spooky season villains, you’ll get a little more frighteningly fabulous with every step you take.

