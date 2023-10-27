Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A wise Beyoncé once said, “Who run the world? Girls.” When we’re not busy running the world, we’re running from one appointment to the next. It feels like we’re always on the go! That’s why we need shoes we can easily slip on and off at a moment’s notice. We don’t have time to deal with laces and zippers when we’re juggling our cup of coffee in one hand and our phone in the other! Interested in easy fall footwear you can take from school drop-off to the salon? We got you!

These Dream Pairs mules are comfy, chic and convenient. Plus, they’re currently on sale for up to 43% off! The sleek design is professional enough for a business meeting and stylish enough for brunch with girlfriends. Keep scrolling to shop these slip-on shoes!

Get the Dream Pairs Flat Loafer Mules for just $29 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Love a summer slide and a fall loafer? Then these slip-on shoes will be your favorite new footwear! Featuring an elevated metallic buckle, this pointed-toe pair is effortlessly elegant. A great alternative to your Ugg slippers when you want to look put-together in a pinch! Made with soft faux leather and a cushioned insole, these mules are surprisingly comfortable for flats. Available in black, tan, white and beige suede.

For a causal everyday look, we suggest styling these shoes with ankle-cut straight-leg blue jeans, along with a tee or sweater. If you’re on your way to the office, then team these mules with trousers and a blouse. No one will believe you bought these affordable flats from Amazon!

If this shoe style isn’t your vibe, then check out these other mules for fall below!

Other Mules We Love:

