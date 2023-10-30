Your account
The Best Arch Support Insoles That Can Keep Your Feet Comfortable

Written by Breanna Miller

One of the healthiest things you can do is to get into the habit of walking. It’s easy on your joints and it helps you stay in shape. If you have foot pain, however, walking can be difficult. Even if you have good shoes, the wrong arch support can cause pain in your feet, ankles, and knees. The right arch support insoles can help correct this problem and allow you to walk without pain.

With high-quality insoles, you’ll be able to walk further and longer, burning more calories and getting a great workout. Since there’s so many types of support insoles available, it can be challenging to know which one is right for you. To help you on your search, we’ve put together a list of the highest-rated arch support insoles available in 2023. These insoles can provide maximum comfort and support so you can walk without pain and enjoy every step.

Finding the Best Arch Support Insoles: A Buyer's Guide

If you're confused by all of the different types of arch support insoles available, here is a helpful guide to help you out.

Types of Arch Support Insoles

Rigid orthotic arch support

Rigid orthotic arch support insoles are usually for individuals who have moderate to severe overpronation. They're made from a rigid material that does not compress, making them ideal for correcting alignment issues.

Semi-rigid orthotic arch support

Semi-rigid orthotic arch support insoles work well for people with mild to moderate overpronation. They're made from a semi-rigid material that offers flexibility, making them more comfortable than rigid insoles.

Cushioned arch support

Cushioned arch support insoles are best for people with pain in the arch or heel of the foot. Since it features a cushion-like material, it’s effective at absorbing shock and reducing the strain on your joints.

Flat cushion insole

Flat footed people know the struggles of finding an insole that suits the shape of their feet. Flat cushion insoles help support the flat or low arch of your feet by providing them with a proper setting.

Benefits of Using Arch Support Insoles

Helps prevent arch pain and plantar fasciitis

One of the most common reasons people seek out arch support insoles is to relieve arch-related pain, including plantar fasciitis. Arch support insoles help to distribute your weight more evenly across your foot, taking pressure off sensitive areas like the arch.

Prevents over-pronation of the foot

Another common issue that arch support insoles can help with is overpronation. This occurs when your foot rolls inward too much when you walk or run and can lead to pain in the feet, ankles, knees, and hips. Arch support helps to correct this problem by supporting the arch and preventing the foot from rolling inward too much.

Gives support to people who stand a lot

If you have a job requiring you to stand for long periods of time, you may experience pain in your feet and legs. The constant pressure on your feet can cause them to collapse inward. Arch support insoles can help by supporting your feet and preventing them from collapsing

Reduces the severity of Morton’s neuroma

Morton’s neuroma is a medical condition that happens when the nerves in your feet are compressed for long periods of time. This can cause severe pain, tingling, and numbness in your feet. These insoles give you better support and lessen the pressure on the nerves of the feet. In the long run, it helps reduce the symptoms of the disease.

Lessens foot pain in the toes and ball of feet

If you have pain in the toes or ball of your feet, arch support insoles can help. These soles help the balls of your feet feel supported while helping the foot distribute weight better. Not only will it make your feet hurt less, but you’ll be less likely to injure them in the long run.

Aids athletes with shock absorption

Arch support insoles can be beneficial for athletes. They help the feet absorb shock and aids in proper athletic footing. This can help reduce the risk of injury and improve performance.

Perfect for people with diabetes and arthritis

Arch support insoles are also perfect for people with diabetes and arthritis. This is because they support the feet and help distribute your weight evenly. This can help to reduce pain and prevent further injury.

How to Buy the Right Insoles for You

Insole sizing

Sizing varies by brand, so it’s essential to measure your foot and check the size chart of the insoles you’re interested in before purchasing. When you’re trying on arch support insoles, make sure to wear them with the shoes you’ll be using them in. This will help you get a feel for how they fit and whether they’re comfortable.

Insole placement

If you’re unsure how to place your arch support insoles, look at the instructions that come with them. Generally, you’ll want to get insoles that extend from the heel of your foot to the ball of your foot. Some people find it helpful to trace their feet onto the insoles to know where to place them.

Material

Various materials are used in arch support insoles, including gel, foam, and fabric. Some people prefer one material over another because of how it feels or because it provides more support. Pick one that feels good against your feet and can support you during mobility.

Arch type

There are three types of arches: low, medium, and high. Most people have a medium arch. If you're unsure what type of arch you have, wet your feet and step onto a paper towel. If you see almost the entire footprint, you have a low arch. If you see half of your print, you have a medium arch. You have a high arch if you see a small footprint strip. When picking out insoles, look for ones designed for your arch type.

Ease of cleaning

You’ll likely be wearing your arch support insoles in shoes you wear daily. As a result, they can get dirty quickly. Some insoles are easier to clean than others. If you want insoles that are easy to keep clean, look for ones that can be washed in the washing machine or wiped down with a damp cloth.

Durability

Some insoles need to be replaced frequently, while others can last for years. If you’re planning on using your arch support insoles daily, you’ll want to look for a durable pair that can withstand regular wear and tear. On the other hand, if you only need them occasionally, you may get away with a less durable pair.

Detailing the Best Arch Support Insoles of 2023

1

Superfeet Arch Support Insoles

Superfeet Arch Support Insoles
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Made from premium materials
  • Easy to get a good fit
  • Perfect motion control
  • Great for addressing foot pain

Cons

  • Some may find them too thin
Without proper support, walking can be tough in the long run. We’ve got just the thing for you if you’re looking to give the arch of your foot some support. The Superfeet Trailblazer arch support insoles can provide weight-defying support and reduce fatigue on even the most strenuous hikes. They feature a women’s-specific EVOLyte carbon fiber stabilizer cap and a deep, slim heel cup that helps keep your foot in place. Plus, the H.I.T. pod provides extra cushioning and impact for rocky descents. These support insoles also feature Aerospring Ascent dual comfort foam, which provides reliable stability and all-day comfort. These great insoles are made in the USA, so the quality is very high. The material is also antimicrobial and machine-washable, so you can keep them fresh and clean after every use, making it the best overall choice on the market.
2

PowerStep Arch Support Insoles

PowerStep Arch Support Insoles
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Odor control technology that reduces perspiration
  • Provides all-day comfort and protection
  • Neutral arch support to alleviate pain
  • Made with 100% polyester material

Cons

  • Arch is too high for some users

If you’re looking for arch support insoles that are both comfortable and flexible enough to go to work in, the Powerstep Unisex-Adult Pinnacle Work insoles are the perfect choice. These insoles are made with four layers of protection; a cushioning, EVA foam base and top layer, a shock-absorbing premium foam layer to prevent stress and foot fatigue, and a semi-rigid support shell for flexibility. These insoles have neutral arch support and heel stability, keeping you comfortable and supporting your feet for standing or walking for longer periods of time. They are great for use in both men and women and you can easily move them from shoe to shoe and enjoy a firm and secure fit.

3

Walk·Hero Arch Support Insoles

WALK·HERO Arch Support Insoles
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Excellent for cushioning and support
  • Deep heel cup for protection
  • EVA material for shock absorption
  • Breathable fabric designed for everyday use

Cons

  • Sizing may not be accurate for everyone
Are your feet tired at the end of the day? Do they ache, throb, or just feel plain old worn out? Well, it sounds like you might need the Walk·Hero plantar fasciitis arch support insoles. They're designed to cushion and support your feet all day long, making it easier for you to get up and go without feeling that tell-tale heel pain. These arch support insoles come with various features to help you get the most out of them. They have a deep heel cup to protect your heel during impact and an EVA material that is excellent for shock absorption and foot fatigue. The fabric is also breathable to keep your feet feeling cool and dry even when you’re on the go. They’re designed for everyday use, so you can put them in any type of shoe and still get the support you need.
4

Dr. Scholl’s Arch Support Insoles

Dr. Scholl’s Arch Support Insoles
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Comfort and support for the heel
  • Targeted cushioning for maximum comfort
  • Customizable foot support
  • High-quality materials

Cons

  • Needs to be replaced regularly
Nothing says comfort like a pair of Dr. Scholl’s Tri-Comfort arch support insoles. They're designed with your feet in mind, providing targeted cushioning and support for the heel, arch, and ball of the foot. With FlexiSpring arch support, you can customize the level of support to match your foot’s needs. Whether you’re wearing dressy, casual, or work shoes, these insoles will fit easily and keep your feet comfortable all day long. Made from high-quality materials, these arch support insoles are meticulously built to last. To be on the safe side, replace them every six months or when you notice significant wear. With a low price tag, keeping your feet happy and comfortable all year is easy.
5

Brison Arch Support Insoles

Brison Arch Support Insoles
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Heavy duty shock absorption
  • Helps with flat feet and high arches
  • Durable and long-lasting
  • It may help reduce shoe size

Cons

  • Some may find them too thick
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have your feet feel amazing every day? Introducing the Brison arch support insoles. These incredible insoles provide heavy-duty shock absorption and pain relief, making them perfect for those with flat feet or high arches. The anatomical shape of the insoles helps distribute weight correctly and allows for a complete sense of control when walking, running, or hiking. Made from high-quality materials, these arch support insoles are durable and built to last. Additionally, they're versatile and can be easily worn with a wide variety of shoe types.
6

EasyFeet Arch Support Insoles

EasyFeet Arch Support Insoles
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Helps with many foot conditions
  • Deep heel cradle for support
  • Shock-absorbing effect
  • Breathable cover reduces friction

Cons

  • May take some getting used to
It is time to let go of foot pain and get your life back on track with the EasyFeet arch support insoles. These insoles come podiatrist-recommended to help with plantar fasciitis, high arches, flat feet, pronation, and more. The orthotic inserts will fit into any type of shoe and provide the support and pain relief you need to get through your day. With a shock-absorbing effect and deep heel cradle, your feet will be thanking you in no time. The build quality on these arch support insoles is top-notch, with a hard TPU arch support and cushioning layer with a PU memory foam base. The cover is also breathable and will reduce friction and heat build-up.
7

Pedag Arch Support Insoles

Pedag Arch Support Insoles
CHECK ON AMAZON

Pros

  • Great value for money
  • Provides immense support
  • Perfectly fits your size
  • Comfortable and light-weight to use daily

Cons

  • May slip out as adhesion is lacking
If you’re always on your feet, you may consider incorporating arch support insoles from Pedag in your lifestyle. Made with soft natural latex, they provide lasting comfort and are lightweight so even if you are standing throughout the day, you will feel like you are walking on clouds. With activated carbon charcoal, foot odor will never be a problem. Plus, its game-changing heat moldable footbed will keep you assured that it can be adjusted to your unique foot size. Available in a variety of sizes for men and women, you will want to achieve the impossible when your feet are supported and comfortable as your day progresses.

People Also Ask

  • Q: Can I cut my arch support insoles for a better fit?

    A:Yes, you can cut your arch support insoles to get a better fit. Just be sure to use sharp scissors and make straight cuts.

  • Q: Why do my arch support insoles cause my feet to stiffen up?

    A:If your insoles are causing your feet to stiffen up, they’re likely too big or too small. Try a different size or brand of arch support insoles to see if that helps.

  • Q: Should I opt for standard insoles or custom-made ones?

    A:If you have a more severe foot condition, custom-made arch support insoles may be a better option. However, standard arch support insoles can still provide plenty of support and relief.

Why trust Us

At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.

We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.

On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.

Author photo

By Breanna Miller

Freelance writer and mother of four, Breanna Miller is an expert at establishing a work-life balance, divvying up time between her children and her work. When she's alone, she loves to binge The Kardashians and Bridgerton with a glass of moscato.

