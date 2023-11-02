Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It’s never too late to shift priorities and focus on health and wellness. Consulting a professional is vital in determining if you have any ailments or vitamin deficiencies which could potentially cause long-term health issues. Once you’ve sorted that out, it’s time to do your research and decide which supplements support your overall needs. It can be a little overwhelming to add tons of pills to your daily routine, especially if you have a difficult time swallowing them.
Luckily, powdered supplements are a great option. You can mix them into liquids like water and yogurt to ingest more easily. Take HumanN Superbeets, for example. It features nitric oxide to boost energy and support blood circulation, pressure and heart health. The non-GMO supplement has more than 30,000 ratings on Amazon, with incredible reviews from shoppers wowed by their results.
Pros
- Boosts energy
- Can be consumed in any liquid form
Cons
- Customer reviews note strong, earthy taste
In case you’re unaware, beets are a super-food — packed with heart-healthy nutrients. According to the American Heart Association, beets “increase oxygen uptake, lengthening the time it takes to become fatigued, which allows people to stay active longer.” Beets are also enriched with antioxidants which promote good cell health and inflammation-fighting properties to help reduce the risk of many chronic diseases.
This non-GMO powder features fermented and non-fermented beets to help support healthy blood pressure. Available in original apple and black cherry, one teaspoon of this super-concentrated powder delivers 40 times the functional benefits of regular beets. Due to its powder form, you can add the Superbeets into a glass of water or a smoothie to help disguise the taste.
Thousands of customers left glowing reviews. One reviewer dished their results after using the Black Cherry flavor for a month. The shopper revealed, “My overall experience has been positive,” before noting that they “observed an increase in my energy levels during workouts, making them more effective.” One shopper even reported an impressive change after taking the supplement: “Weekly checks showed a slight improvement in my overall blood pressure, which is what I hoped for when I bought the product,” the customer shared.
If you’re looking for an energy boost which supports heart health in the process, check out the HumanN SuperBeets. Just consult your physician before introducing a new supplement into your routine!
