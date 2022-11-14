Get Your Summer Glow Back for the Holidays With This Gradual Self Tanner

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

By now, our summer tans have faded to the point of being completely unnoticeable — which is a pretty sad sight to see. With the holiday season fast approaching, we want to snag some of that sun-kissed glow back — and plan on picking up a great self tanner to do exactly that!

Instead of going for a mousse, we want to use lotions which allow our skin to gradually get darker, and this body butter from Isle of Paradise is one of our top choices! This particular product allows users to control their tans — in just one application, you’ll get a nice base — but by the fourth, you may look like you just spent a week or two on the beach. Dreams do come true — even if a vacay isn’t on your calendar this year!

Get the Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Body Butter for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This tanner is a luxurious body butter which hydrates your skin while making it appear darker over time. Some shoppers say a mere round of lotion was sufficient, but if you want to get an even more intense color, you can repeat it as many times as necessary. We adore this richer formula because our skin can get dry in the winter, so it may be in need of the extra moisture this butter can provide.

Reviewers with clout in the self-tanning department claim to reach for this stuff in particular once winter hits! It’s a bit easier to use than a mousse, as you don’t have to worry about the rougher parts of the body (like the elbows and knees) appearing darker or patchy. Now is the time to buy this tanner — you can give it a test run before Thanksgiving is here, and you’ll feel extra confident in all the family photos. Game on!

