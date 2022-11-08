21 of the Most Popular Gifts on Amazon This Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting your holiday shopping list together? Searching for what will be the most-wanted gifts of 2022? Look no further. Amazon makes it so easy with its Most Gifted section, featuring the most popular products on the site that are ordered as gifts. It’s updated daily, so you know it’s current!

Now, this isn’t a short list, so we looked through to help you pick and choose. Find our top picks from popular gifting categories below!

Home Gifts

Fashion Gifts

Looking for a crowd-pleaser anyone would appreciate? Add these Bronax cloud slides to your Amazon cart!

A great unisex gift is a high-quality beanie. This Carhartt beanie is a bestseller, and it comes in over 30 colors!

Nothing like a little personalization to make a gift feel special. This Fettero initial necklace is a subtle but stunning jewelry pick!

Belt bags are extremely popular right now thanks to stylish designs like this Ododos belt bag. Functional yet fashionable!

If you’re going to gift slippers, make sure you’re going for a high-quality pick. For Us, and clearly many other shoppers, that means a pair of UGG slippers!

These Lavley “I’d Rather Be” socks are funny but also thoughtful, as they’re all designed for specific interests!

This TOPDesign monogram tote is just lovely. Perfect for picnics, the beach or overnight trips!

Beauty Gifts

Looking for more? Explore all of Amazon’s Most Gifted items and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more gift picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!