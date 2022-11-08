21 of the Most Popular Gifts on Amazon This Week

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Getting your holiday shopping list together? Searching for what will be the most-wanted gifts of 2022? Look no further. Amazon makes it so easy with its Most Gifted section, featuring the most popular products on the site that are ordered as gifts. It’s updated daily, so you know it’s current!
Now, this isn’t a short list, so we looked through to help you pick and choose. Find our top picks from popular gifting categories below!
Home Gifts
- Operating as a three-in-one wonder, this Frida humidifier, diffuser and nightlight is a fantastic gift for all ages!
- You can’t go wrong with a fuzzy blanket, especially in the winter. Shop this number one bestselling Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw!
- You could also go a goofier route with this hilarious Casofu tortilla blanket. Always a hit!
- Better skin, better hair and a better-looking bed? You could have all three with this set of two Bedsure satin pillowcases!
- Looking for a top-tier kitchen gift? Pick up this beautiful Amazon Basics Dutch oven. Available in so many colors!
- How cute is this colorful Blue Cinema light box? It comes with 220 letters and 180 emojis!
- Every day is better with waffles. That’s why we adore this Dash mini waffle maker!
Fashion Gifts
- Looking for a crowd-pleaser anyone would appreciate? Add these Bronax cloud slides to your Amazon cart!
- A great unisex gift is a high-quality beanie. This Carhartt beanie is a bestseller, and it comes in over 30 colors!
- Nothing like a little personalization to make a gift feel special. This Fettero initial necklace is a subtle but stunning jewelry pick!
- Belt bags are extremely popular right now thanks to stylish designs like this Ododos belt bag. Functional yet fashionable!
- If you’re going to gift slippers, make sure you’re going for a high-quality pick. For Us, and clearly many other shoppers, that means a pair of UGG slippers!
- These Lavley “I’d Rather Be” socks are funny but also thoughtful, as they’re all designed for specific interests!
- This TOPDesign monogram tote is just lovely. Perfect for picnics, the beach or overnight trips!
Beauty Gifts
- Shower steamers are an extremely popular gift this year, as they bring the bath bomb fun to people who don’t have a tub. This Cleverfy shower steamer variety pack is our pick!
- The Revlon brush dryer and styler is always going to be a winner. A hair tool for the ages!
- The gold standard of lip masks, this Laneige lip sleeping mask is an essential last skincare step before bed!
- With a beautiful bottle and the scent of coconut cream and toasted praline, this Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist is just a wonderful winter fragrance!
- This Finishing Touch hair remover has been going viral on TikTok lately. It’s now a number one bestseller in its category!
- Anyone who’s into doing their own makeup (and taking well-lit selfies) would appreciate this Huonul lighted makeup mirror!
- How about a whole curated set? This Body & Earth spa gift set comes with a candle, body butter, hand cream, soap and bath bomb!
Looking for more? Explore all of Amazon’s Most Gifted items and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
