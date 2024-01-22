Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Missing those warm summer days? Need the weather to take a chill pill when it comes to all this snow and ice? Transport yourself to another world where the temperatures are higher and the days are much less dreary. How do you do that without flying to a tropical island? Get in the mood by refreshing your wardrobe, of course!

One of the easiest ways to do that is by finding a great, warm-weather piece you can’t wait to see yourself in, like a beautiful sundress. And we’ve found just the one for you to slip right into. There are only a few months of winter left, and then you can go out wearing your new favorite sundress. You’ll already have it in your collection, too!

After scouring everything Amazon had to offer, we found the perfect sundress, and guess what? It’s 36% off its normal price of $36, making it just $23! That means you’ve got to get on it ASAP, so run to Amazon while you still can!

Get the Styleword V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Sundress for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Styleword V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Sundress is your new frilly favorite. It’s a floral printed sundress with a V-neck and spaghetti straps. Its swing skirt means it’s fun to swish about as your dress moves with you, and it’s long enough to hit near your thighs, for modesty’s sake. It’s also cool enough to make sure the heat doesn’t get to you on those steamy summer days.

This is the type of sundress you can wear over your swimsuit as you go out for dinner or to cover up while you’re on your way to the beach or pool. It pairs best with a minimalistic bra and tights or bare legs for that breezy summer feel. Plus, this dress comes in a variety of different colors that you can mix and match and see what looks the best with.

Buyers have spoken, and over 31,000 of them can’t be wrong!

“Super cute and comfy!” one buyer wrote. “Absolutely LOVED this dress! Bought it for a beach get away and have worn it a few times since! It has pockets on both sides which is perfect for my phone and keys! Light weight but not see through. Washes well and no issues with wrinkles! Very flattering for larger breasted women or to cover a little muffin top. I also wore my bathing suit under it on a few occasions as a cover up. Very comfy!

“Perfect summer dress with pockets and comfort!” another wrote. “These dresses are everything I need for a fashionably cool summer. They are beautiful, non- see through, just stretchy enough and have POCKETS! I bought 3 more after I received the first one.”

