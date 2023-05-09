15 Best Sundresses for Every Type of Summer Shopper

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you ask Us, here are the unofficial rules of summer: 1. Have fun in the sun. 2. Slather on the sunscreen. 2. Wear a sundress. Once temperatures reach their peak, we don’t have patience for pants anymore. Bring on the breezy dresses!

But not every sundress appeals to every shopper — there’s a wide range of looks out there with different target audiences. So, we made a list of 15 dresses that cater to specific settings and style preferences. Whether you’re more boho or beachy, comfy or conservative, you’ll find a summer sundress for you!

Best Sundresses for Summer

1. Best for Women Who Always Overheat: Anrabess Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Tiered design

Beachy aesthetic

Flowy

Pros:

Adjustable spaghetti straps

Relaxed fit

Lightweight and comfortable

Cons:

No pockets

Some say the top is tight for larger chests

Even though this maxi dress is flowy, it’s surprisingly flattering! Stay cool all summer long in this breezy beach dress in an asymmetric, tiered design.

Was $60 On Sale: $41 You Save 32% See It!

2. Best for 20-Somethings: Yobecho Ruffle Sleeve Mini Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Flirty

Feminine

Ruffled

Pros:

Flattering

Accentuates curves

Comfy and feminine design throughout

Cons:

Thin material

Not the highest quality

Forever young! Featuring a sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves and a flouncy skirt, this mini dress feels youthful in all the best ways.

$40.00 See It!

3. Best for Modest Misses: BTFBM Cap Sleeve Midi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Slightly more conservative aesthetic

Versatile

Elegant

Pros:

Safety button for more modesty

Lightweight

Available in 29 colors and patterns

Cons:

Doesn’t fit everyone

Need a dress that you can take from the country club to the chapel? This cap sleeve midi dress comes with a modesty snap so you can feel even more comfortable in certain settings.

Was $43 On Sale: $35 You Save 19% See It!

4. Best for Preppy Princesses: Floerns Gingham Tiered Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Tiered design

Gingham print

Pom-pom details!

Pros:

Pretty

Airy

Summery

Cons:

Some say the fit is off

Dress is slightly thin

We’re simply giddy over this gingham sundress! Featuring a smocked bodice, tiered skirt, tie straps and pom-poms, this maxi dress is too cute.

$40.00 See It!

5. Best for Creatures of Comfort: Anrabess Maxi Dress with Pockets

Our Top Highlights:

Relaxed

Adorable

Convenient (do you see the pockets?)

Pros:

Super comfortable

Soft and stretchy

Pockets!

Cons:

Doesn’t define your shape

On those summer days when you want to look presentable but still feel like you’re wearing pajamas, this maxi dress is exactly what you need. Plus, it comes with pockets! Score.

Was $52 On Sale: $36 You Save 31% See It!

6. Best for Tummy-Control Trendsetters: Lillusory Sleeveless Ruched Mini Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Flatters figures

Flirty

Bodycon

Pros:

Tummy control

Flattering

Vibrant colors

Cons:

Some shoppers don’t like the sleeveless cut

This bodycon dress hugs your curves in all the right places! The side ruching and waist-tie deliver tummy control, while the mini style shows off your legs. Perfect dress for summer date night!

Was $50 On Sale: $34 You Save 32% See It!

7. Best for Gals on the Go: The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Tiered design

Flowy fit

Can be worn anywhere

Pros:

Trusted brand

Variety of color options

Flowy

Stylish

High quality

Cons:

Some say the bust runs small

Take this tiered tent dress from day to night! This flowy frock looks like a luxe designer piece. Shoppers say that this maxi is high quality at a low price!

Was $50 On Sale: $42 You Save 16% See It!

8. Best for Boho Beauties: R. Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Boho-chic aesthetic

Backless

Breezy design

Pros:

Perfect for a photo shoot or vacation

Gorgeous

Flowy and flattering

Feels like Free People

Cons:

Some say it’s see-through

Coachella may be over, but the Summer of Love has yet to start! Swing into the new season in this breezy backless maxi dress.

$37.00 See It!

9. Best for Wedding Guests: Pretty Garden One-Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Elegant

Floral

Tiered

Pros:

Flattering

Comfy-chic

Soft and flowy

Cons:

Tight in the arm area

Slightly sheer

Wedding season is upon Us! Get ready to be crowned the Best Dressed Guest in this one-shoulder tiered midi. We’re smitten with the one-shoulder cut and darling details.

Was $46 On Sale: $42 You Save 9% See It!

10. Best for Fans of Floral: BTFBM One-Shoulder Smocked Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Asymmetrical

Floral

Funky

Pros:

Stretchy

Comfy

Flattering

Cons:

Some say the dress runs big

Another asymmetrical option, this one-shoulder floral dress is one-of-a-kind! With 33 different patterns to choose from, you can’t go wrong with this stylish sundress.

Was $54 On Sale: $45 You Save 17% See It!

11. Best for Feminine Fashionistas: Newshows Ruffled Sundress

Our Top Highlights:

Ruffled

Flirty

Vibrant

Pros:

Colorful

Girly

Comfy

Cons:

Some say quality isn’t great

Fabric may be slightly sheer

Pretty in pink! Elle Woods would approve of this feminine, flouncy mini dress. Cinch in your waist with the adjustable drawstring and dance the night away in the ruffled skirt.

$34.00 See It!

12. Best for Twirly Girlies: Lillusory Flowy Smocked Midi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Smoked fabric

Tiered garment

Loose-fitting

Pros:

Stretchy

Flowy

Feminine

Cons:

Some customers call the dress “frumpy”

Twirl your heart out in this flowy frock with flutter sleeves, a smocked bodice and a tiered skirt. You can wear this midi dress to work or a wedding!

$43.00 See It!

13. Best for Bargain Hunters: The Drop Cutout Midi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Affordable price

Floral

Trendy cutout

Pros:

Good quality

Unique design

Cons:

Might not be flattering on all body types

Designed with a crossover front and cutout back, this floral midi dress is both trendy and timeless. And not only does this dress come with pockets, but it’s currently on sale!

Was $56 On Sale: $25 You Save 55% See It!

14. Best for Beach Babes: Misfay Cover-Up Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Beachy

Easy to wear

Convenient storage for phone

Pros:

Part dress, part cover-up

Comfy

Pockets

Cons:

Slightly see-through

Make a splash this summer in this beach cover-up! Super soft and comfy, this mini dress drapes smoothly without wrinkling.

Was $36 On Sale: $23 You Save 36% See It!

15. Best for Pregnant Mamas: Grecerelle Loose Maxi Dress

Our Top Highlights:

Loose

Comfortable

Ultra-soft

Pros:

Super soft and comfy

Surprisingly slimming

Pockets!

Cons:

Fabric is on the thin side

What to expect when you’re expecting? That this maxi dress will keep your baby bump cool, comfy and covered.

$36.00 See It!

