15 Best Sundresses for Every Type of Summer Shopper

If you ask Us, here are the unofficial rules of summer: 1. Have fun in the sun. 2. Slather on the sunscreen. 2. Wear a sundress. Once temperatures reach their peak, we don’t have patience for pants anymore. Bring on the breezy dresses!
But not every sundress appeals to every shopper — there’s a wide range of looks out there with different target audiences. So, we made a list of 15 dresses that cater to specific settings and style preferences. Whether you’re more boho or beachy, comfy or conservative, you’ll find a summer sundress for you!
Best Sundresses for Summer
1. Best for Women Who Always Overheat: Anrabess Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Tiered design
- Beachy aesthetic
- Flowy
Pros:
- Adjustable spaghetti straps
- Relaxed fit
- Lightweight and comfortable
Cons:
- No pockets
- Some say the top is tight for larger chests
Even though this maxi dress is flowy, it’s surprisingly flattering! Stay cool all summer long in this breezy beach dress in an asymmetric, tiered design.
2. Best for 20-Somethings: Yobecho Ruffle Sleeve Mini Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Flirty
- Feminine
- Ruffled
Pros:
- Flattering
- Accentuates curves
- Comfy and feminine design throughout
Cons:
- Thin material
- Not the highest quality
Forever young! Featuring a sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves and a flouncy skirt, this mini dress feels youthful in all the best ways.
3. Best for Modest Misses: BTFBM Cap Sleeve Midi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Slightly more conservative aesthetic
- Versatile
- Elegant
Pros:
- Safety button for more modesty
- Lightweight
- Available in 29 colors and patterns
Cons:
- Doesn’t fit everyone
Need a dress that you can take from the country club to the chapel? This cap sleeve midi dress comes with a modesty snap so you can feel even more comfortable in certain settings.
4. Best for Preppy Princesses: Floerns Gingham Tiered Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Tiered design
- Gingham print
- Pom-pom details!
Pros:
- Pretty
- Airy
- Summery
Cons:
- Some say the fit is off
- Dress is slightly thin
We’re simply giddy over this gingham sundress! Featuring a smocked bodice, tiered skirt, tie straps and pom-poms, this maxi dress is too cute.
5. Best for Creatures of Comfort: Anrabess Maxi Dress with Pockets
Our Top Highlights:
- Relaxed
- Adorable
- Convenient (do you see the pockets?)
Pros:
- Super comfortable
- Soft and stretchy
- Pockets!
Cons:
- Doesn’t define your shape
On those summer days when you want to look presentable but still feel like you’re wearing pajamas, this maxi dress is exactly what you need. Plus, it comes with pockets! Score.
6. Best for Tummy-Control Trendsetters: Lillusory Sleeveless Ruched Mini Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Flatters figures
- Flirty
- Bodycon
Pros:
- Tummy control
- Flattering
- Vibrant colors
Cons:
- Some shoppers don’t like the sleeveless cut
This bodycon dress hugs your curves in all the right places! The side ruching and waist-tie deliver tummy control, while the mini style shows off your legs. Perfect dress for summer date night!
7. Best for Gals on the Go: The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Tiered design
- Flowy fit
- Can be worn anywhere
Pros:
- Trusted brand
- Variety of color options
- Flowy
- Stylish
- High quality
Cons:
- Some say the bust runs small
Take this tiered tent dress from day to night! This flowy frock looks like a luxe designer piece. Shoppers say that this maxi is high quality at a low price!
8. Best for Boho Beauties: R. Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Boho-chic aesthetic
- Backless
- Breezy design
Pros:
- Perfect for a photo shoot or vacation
- Gorgeous
- Flowy and flattering
- Feels like Free People
Cons:
- Some say it’s see-through
Coachella may be over, but the Summer of Love has yet to start! Swing into the new season in this breezy backless maxi dress.
9. Best for Wedding Guests: Pretty Garden One-Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Elegant
- Floral
- Tiered
Pros:
- Flattering
- Comfy-chic
- Soft and flowy
Cons:
- Tight in the arm area
- Slightly sheer
Wedding season is upon Us! Get ready to be crowned the Best Dressed Guest in this one-shoulder tiered midi. We’re smitten with the one-shoulder cut and darling details.
10. Best for Fans of Floral: BTFBM One-Shoulder Smocked Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Asymmetrical
- Floral
- Funky
Pros:
- Stretchy
- Comfy
- Flattering
Cons:
- Some say the dress runs big
Another asymmetrical option, this one-shoulder floral dress is one-of-a-kind! With 33 different patterns to choose from, you can’t go wrong with this stylish sundress.
11. Best for Feminine Fashionistas: Newshows Ruffled Sundress
Our Top Highlights:
- Ruffled
- Flirty
- Vibrant
Pros:
- Colorful
- Girly
- Comfy
Cons:
- Some say quality isn’t great
- Fabric may be slightly sheer
Pretty in pink! Elle Woods would approve of this feminine, flouncy mini dress. Cinch in your waist with the adjustable drawstring and dance the night away in the ruffled skirt.
12. Best for Twirly Girlies: Lillusory Flowy Smocked Midi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Smoked fabric
- Tiered garment
- Loose-fitting
Pros:
- Stretchy
- Flowy
- Feminine
Cons:
- Some customers call the dress “frumpy”
Twirl your heart out in this flowy frock with flutter sleeves, a smocked bodice and a tiered skirt. You can wear this midi dress to work or a wedding!
13. Best for Bargain Hunters: The Drop Cutout Midi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Affordable price
- Floral
- Trendy cutout
Pros:
- Good quality
- Unique design
Cons:
- Might not be flattering on all body types
Designed with a crossover front and cutout back, this floral midi dress is both trendy and timeless. And not only does this dress come with pockets, but it’s currently on sale!
14. Best for Beach Babes: Misfay Cover-Up Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Beachy
- Easy to wear
- Convenient storage for phone
Pros:
- Part dress, part cover-up
- Comfy
- Pockets
Cons:
- Slightly see-through
Make a splash this summer in this beach cover-up! Super soft and comfy, this mini dress drapes smoothly without wrinkling.
15. Best for Pregnant Mamas: Grecerelle Loose Maxi Dress
Our Top Highlights:
- Loose
- Comfortable
- Ultra-soft
Pros:
- Super soft and comfy
- Surprisingly slimming
- Pockets!
Cons:
- Fabric is on the thin side
What to expect when you’re expecting? That this maxi dress will keep your baby bump cool, comfy and covered.
