15 Best Sundresses for Every Type of Summer Shopper

If you ask Us, here are the unofficial rules of summer: 1. Have fun in the sun. 2. Slather on the sunscreen. 2. Wear a sundress. Once temperatures reach their peak, we don’t have patience for pants anymore. Bring on the breezy dresses!

But not every sundress appeals to every shopper — there’s a wide range of looks out there with different target audiences. So, we made a list of 15 dresses that cater to specific settings and style preferences. Whether you’re more boho or beachy, comfy or conservative, you’ll find a summer sundress for you!

Best Sundresses for Summer

1. Best for Women Who Always Overheat: Anrabess Maxi Dress

maxi dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Tiered design
  • Beachy aesthetic
  • Flowy

Pros:

  • Adjustable spaghetti straps
  • Relaxed fit
  • Lightweight and comfortable

Cons:

  • No pockets
  • Some say the top is tight for larger chests

Even though this maxi dress is flowy, it’s surprisingly flattering! Stay cool all summer long in this breezy beach dress in an asymmetric, tiered design.

Was $60On Sale: $41You Save 32%
See It!

2. Best for 20-Somethings: Yobecho Ruffle Sleeve Mini Dress

pink floral mini dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Flirty
  • Feminine
  • Ruffled

Pros:

  • Flattering
  • Accentuates curves
  • Comfy and feminine design throughout

Cons:

  • Thin material
  • Not the highest quality

Forever young! Featuring a sweetheart neckline, ruffled sleeves and a flouncy skirt, this mini dress feels youthful in all the best ways.

$40.00
See It!

3. Best for Modest Misses: BTFBM Cap Sleeve Midi Dress

modest midi dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Slightly more conservative aesthetic
  • Versatile
  • Elegant

Pros:

  • Safety button for more modesty
  • Lightweight
  • Available in 29 colors and patterns

Cons:

  • Doesn’t fit everyone

Need a dress that you can take from the country club to the chapel? This cap sleeve midi dress comes with a modesty snap so you can feel even more comfortable in certain settings.

Was $43On Sale: $35You Save 19%
See It!

4. Best for Preppy Princesses: Floerns Gingham Tiered Maxi Dress

gingham maxi dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Tiered design
  • Gingham print
  • Pom-pom details!

Pros:

  • Pretty
  • Airy
  • Summery

Cons:

  • Some say the fit is off
  • Dress is slightly thin

We’re simply giddy over this gingham sundress! Featuring a smocked bodice, tiered skirt, tie straps and pom-poms, this maxi dress is too cute.

$40.00
See It!

5. Best for Creatures of Comfort: Anrabess Maxi Dress with Pockets

maxi dress with pockets
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Relaxed
  • Adorable
  • Convenient (do you see the pockets?)

Pros:

  • Super comfortable
  • Soft and stretchy
  • Pockets!

Cons:

  • Doesn’t define your shape

On those summer days when you want to look presentable but still feel like you’re wearing pajamas, this maxi dress is exactly what you need. Plus, it comes with pockets! Score.

Was $52On Sale: $36You Save 31%
See It!

6. Best for Tummy-Control Trendsetters: Lillusory Sleeveless Ruched Mini Dress

ruched mini dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Flatters figures
  • Flirty
  • Bodycon

Pros:

  • Tummy control
  • Flattering
  • Vibrant colors

Cons:

  • Some shoppers don’t like the sleeveless cut

This bodycon dress hugs your curves in all the right places! The side ruching and waist-tie deliver tummy control, while the mini style shows off your legs. Perfect dress for summer date night!

Was $50On Sale: $34You Save 32%
See It!

7. Best for Gals on the Go: The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

tiered tent dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Tiered design
  • Flowy fit
  • Can be worn anywhere

Pros:

  • Trusted brand
  • Variety of color options
  • Flowy
  • Stylish
  • High quality

Cons:

  • Some say the bust runs small

Take this tiered tent dress from day to night! This flowy frock looks like a luxe designer piece. Shoppers say that this maxi is high quality at a low price!

Was $50On Sale: $42You Save 16%
See It!

8. Best for Boho Beauties: R. Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress

boho maxi dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Boho-chic aesthetic
  • Backless
  • Breezy design

Pros:

  • Perfect for a photo shoot or vacation
  • Gorgeous
  • Flowy and flattering
  • Feels like Free People

Cons:

  • Some say it’s see-through

Coachella may be over, but the Summer of Love has yet to start! Swing into the new season in this breezy backless maxi dress.

$37.00
See It!

9. Best for Wedding Guests: Pretty Garden One-Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress

one-shoulder tiered dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Elegant
  • Floral
  • Tiered

Pros:

  • Flattering
  • Comfy-chic
  • Soft and flowy

Cons:

  • Tight in the arm area
  • Slightly sheer

Wedding season is upon Us! Get ready to be crowned the Best Dressed Guest in this one-shoulder tiered midi. We’re smitten with the one-shoulder cut and darling details.

Was $46On Sale: $42You Save 9%
See It!

10. Best for Fans of Floral: BTFBM One-Shoulder Smocked Maxi Dress

one-shoulder floral dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Asymmetrical
  • Floral
  • Funky

Pros:

  • Stretchy
  • Comfy
  • Flattering

Cons:

  • Some say the dress runs big

Another asymmetrical option, this one-shoulder floral dress is one-of-a-kind! With 33 different patterns to choose from, you can’t go wrong with this stylish sundress.

Was $54On Sale: $45You Save 17%
See It!

11. Best for Feminine Fashionistas: Newshows Ruffled Sundress

ruffled mini dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Ruffled
  • Flirty
  • Vibrant

Pros:

  • Colorful
  • Girly
  • Comfy

Cons:

  • Some say quality isn’t great
  • Fabric may be slightly sheer

Pretty in pink! Elle Woods would approve of this feminine, flouncy mini dress. Cinch in your waist with the adjustable drawstring and dance the night away in the ruffled skirt.

$34.00
See It!

12. Best for Twirly Girlies: Lillusory Flowy Smocked Midi Dress

flowy midi dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Smoked fabric
  • Tiered garment
  • Loose-fitting

Pros:

  • Stretchy
  • Flowy
  • Feminine

Cons:

  • Some customers call the dress “frumpy”

Twirl your heart out in this flowy frock with flutter sleeves, a smocked bodice and a tiered skirt. You can wear this midi dress to work or a wedding!

$43.00
See It!

13. Best for Bargain Hunters: The Drop Cutout Midi Dress

cutout midi dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Affordable price
  • Floral
  • Trendy cutout

Pros:

  • Good quality
  • Unique design

Cons:

  • Might not be flattering on all body types

Designed with a crossover front and cutout back, this floral midi dress is both trendy and timeless. And not only does this dress come with pockets, but it’s currently on sale!

Was $56On Sale: $25You Save 55%
See It!

14. Best for Beach Babes: Misfay Cover-Up Dress

cover-up dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Beachy
  • Easy to wear
  • Convenient storage for phone

Pros:

  • Part dress, part cover-up
  • Comfy
  • Pockets

Cons:

  • Slightly see-through

Make a splash this summer in this beach cover-up! Super soft and comfy, this mini dress drapes smoothly without wrinkling.

Was $36On Sale: $23You Save 36%
See It!

15. Best for Pregnant Mamas: Grecerelle Loose Maxi Dress

loose maxi dress
Amazon

Our Top Highlights:

  • Loose
  • Comfortable
  • Ultra-soft

Pros:

  • Super soft and comfy
  • Surprisingly slimming
  • Pockets!

Cons:

  • Fabric is on the thin side

What to expect when you’re expecting? That this maxi dress will keep your baby bump cool, comfy and covered.

$36.00
See It!

