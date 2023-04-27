21 Maxi Dresses That Pair Perfectly With Light Jackets for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

According to Miss Congeniality, the end of April is the best time of the year in terms of weather. If you recall, Miss Rhode Island misunderstood the question posed, describing her “perfect date” as April 25: “Not too hot, not too cold… all you need is a light jacket.”

In honor of the classic movie, we rounded up 21 maxi dresses that pair perfectly with a light jacket! We love this effortlessly chic combo, ideal for an afternoon adventure or an evening event. These breezy frocks are beautiful and graceful, just like Miss United States. Stay cool in these lovely maxi dresses while staying warm with a light jacket!

1. Little black dress! This tank maxi dress is soft and stretchy. Dress it up with a leather jacket or dress it down with a jean jacket — just $33!

2. Because this sleeveless sundress has a relaxed fit, a structured jacket will help give it some shape. Plus, this maxi comes with pockets — originally $52, now just $31!

3. Free and flowy! This ivory tiered maxi dress belongs on the beach — originally $60, now just $41!

4. Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky said that this “gorgeous” sundress is “worth every penny.” The embroidered eyelet fabric elevates the look — originally $60, now just $32!

5. Boho-chic beauty! This flowy frock features a halter neck tie, backless design and tiered ruffle hem — just $37!

6. Vacay vibes! Complete with a crochet lace trim, this strapless maxi dress feels fitting for a tropical trip — originally $65, now just $29!

7. This tiered maxi tent dress from The Drop has a voluminous shape, so a light jacket offers both function and fashion. Available in almost every color of the rainbow — originally $60, now just $42!

8. Special delivery for date night! This strapless tiered maxi dress gives you the cold shoulder and some cleavage at the same time. But in case you get cold, throw on a light jacket for a layered look — just $36!

9. Adorned with Swiss dots, this marvelous maxi dress looks like something you might find in a designer boutique! Just add a simple jacket and handbag to complete the look — just $42!

10. We plan on living in this super soft striped maxi all summer long! Team this tank dress with a jean jacket and white sneakers for a crisp casual OOTD — originally $35, now just $33!

11. We’re seriously smitten with this blue-and-white floral frock! Featuring tie closure, a smocked bodice and a tiered skirt, this maxi dress is magical — just $40!

12. Giddy for gingham! This short-sleeve maxi dress includes subtle cutouts for a flirty touch — just $60!

13. Need a dress for an upcoming bridal or baby shower? This spaghetti strap maxi comes in 31 different colors — originally $58, now just $47!

14. Business in the front, party in the back! This high-neck strapless tiered maxi includes a playful back cutout (but you can still wear a normal bra!) — just $39!

15. Florals for spring! This bodycon maxi dress fits like a glove, hugging your curves in all the right places — just $20!

16. Take the plunge in this floral V-neck maxi dress! It’s so flowy and flattering — just $49!

17. This buttery soft slip dress by Skims is perfect for lounging around the house or rocking out on the town! One customer claimed, “Fit like a glove and it snatched you in without suffocating you” (we agree!) — just $78!

18. Made from lightweight cotton, this Free People sundress is officially our go-to dress for spring and summer! The twist-front detail is ultra-flattering — just $168!

19. Another sundress we’re obsessed with for summer? This striped maxi dress with a smocked bodice and flouncy skirt — just $89!

20. Mad for plaid! This tiered turquoise maxi dress will be a standout in any spring setting — just $110!

21. Half cover-up and half maxi dress, this breathable frock from L Space is a summer staple! Details include a low-cut back, adjustable straps and tiered, twirly cut — just $150!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!