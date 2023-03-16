21 Chic Brunch Pieces to Rock This Spring — All on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ladies, get ready — the end of winter is on the horizon, which means the full-fledged return of outdoor brunch is upon Us! Sure, there are plenty of cold days when it’s warm enough to dine al fresco, but once spring is fully locked and loaded, every weekend calls for mimosas and vitamin D.

We’ve already started planning for the start of brunch season. Seriously — the restaurants are picked out, and the group chats have been assembled. All that’s left to do is snag a slew of new staple pieces to rock! If you’re curious what we’ll be wearing, check out our master list of mix-and-matchable picks below!

Elevated Tops

1. This version of a classic button-down from LYANER has bell sleeves and is made from a ribbed knit material which makes it feel whimsical — starting at $31!

2. We can’t think of a more flattering top than this fluttery CNJFJ blouse that comes in every color imaginable — get it for $29!

3. You can wear this oversized Astylish corduroy button-down on its own or as a light layer over a skimpier top for warmth — starting at $29!

4. If you’re stepping out for a fancier brunch, we can’t think of a better blouse than this LYANER off-the-shoulder crop top — starting at $24!

5. For a simpler vibe, this collared tie-front top from GOBLES is a solid option which feels less boring than your average tank or tee — it’s yours for just $20!

6. A bodysuit definitely had to make our list, and this mesh sleeve one from PINKMSTYLE is major — starting at $20!

Cute and Comfy Rompers

7. It might not be warm enough to wear shorter styles at the start of spring, and that’s when longer options like this ZESICA jumpsuit come in handy — get it for $38!

8. Another jumpsuit we adore is this version from ZESICA that’s strapless and a bit flowier — it’s yours for $43!

9. When the sun is shining, we want to break out our fun and flirty rompers like this floral beauty from LYANER — get it for $38!

10. Reviewers say this loose romper from PRETTYGARDEN is super flattering and beyond easy to wear all day — snatch it for $36!

11. Getting an outfit together doesn’t have to be stressful, which is why this simple solid-colored Pepochic romper is an excellent piece to rely on — get it for $41!

Wide-Leg Pants

12. The tie-waist detail on these flowy Miessial pants cinches in the waist so beautifully — get them for $32!

13. Not only do these SySea pants have a slimming pant leg, the paper bag detail at the waist is seriously flattering — they’re yours for $39!

14. What better way to make any ensemble feel special than by throwing faux-leather pants like this MakeMeChic pair into the mix — get them for $50!

15. Even if you’re not shopping specifically for brunch, these Tronjori wide-leg pants are a closet staple every savvy shopper needs in their lives — starting at $34!

16. These SweatyRocks slacks offer a slimmer version of the wide-leg pant look which may be better for certain body types — starting at $24!

Statement Jackets

17. Shoppers are obsessed with the distressed details on this Hixiaohe oversized corduroy jacket — get it for $43!

18. Sportier jackets like this color-blocked style from Verdusa are ideal for toning down a frock which may feel too dressy for an afternoon outing — starting at $20!

19. Who doesn’t love fringe? The accent it adds to the back of this Justalwart denim jacket is absolutely everything — it’s yours for $48!

20. Faux-leather moto jackets like this one from LY VAREY LIN are literally always a hit — get it for $44!

21. Shackets are staples, but this PRETTYGARDEN version kicks the look up a notch with the matching waist belt for a gorgeous silhouette — starting at $46!

