Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Halloween may look a little different this year, but in a way, it won’t look so different at all. The holiday is all about dressing up in costumes that often make you unrecognizable, transforming you into a totally different creature. This often involves covering up your face with a mask. If anything, wearing a protective face mask during Halloween 2020 will bring back a sense of normalcy to the year!

We’re not just talking any face mask though. It has to be fitting for the day! You might not currently own one that quite works for a costume, or even one that emits general Halloween vibes. That’s why we found some for you — for the whole family — and today is the best day to shop. First, you want to make sure they arrive by the 31st, and second, if you shop today, you can save 20% with code PRIME20!

These Purrfect Kids’ Masks

While you have the choice of buying a single mask or a three-pack, we highly recommend the five-pack of these masks so you can get your hands on the realistic cat face mask. It’s perfect for a cat lover’s costume. It also comes with a pink leopard mask, a unicorn one, a heart-covered one and a rainbow-adorned one. Plus, every mask has adjustable ear and nose pieces and an inside panel for any filters!

Get the 5-Pack of Fabric Face Masks — Female Youth (originally $13) for just $10 with code PRIME20 at LifeToGo! Code only valid through October 16, 2020.

These Tough Teen Masks

This is another five-pack of masks that’s really impressing Us. The skull mask is obviously a top choice for a skeleton Halloween costume, but we’re also digging the other patterns, like camo and paisley, for everyday life. While a totally different vibe from the ones above, these masks also have the adjustable ear and nose pieces and inside panel — and are made of a soft cotton blend!

Get the 5-Pack of Fabric Face Masks — Male Teen (originally $13) for just $10 with code PRIME20 at LifeToGo! Code only valid through October 16, 2020.

These Colorful Adult Masks

It may be dark and spooky outside, but this five-pack is for anyone who wants to bring a little color into the season. Pink camo, polka dots, paisley, florals, a brilliant shade of blue — obsessed! Reviewers say they get “so many compliments” on theirs, and we definitely want in on that!

Get the 5-Pack of Fabric Face Masks — Female Adult (originally $13) for just $10 with code PRIME20 at LifeToGo! Code only valid through October 16, 2020.

Looking for more? Shop more masks and PPE here and shop everything else at LifeToGo here!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!