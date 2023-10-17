Your account
Celebrity News

Learn Exactly How Your Cats Can Live Just Like a Celebrity Pet: Grooming Must-Haves and More

By

Reality TV stars like Scheana Shay, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Sutton Stracke are proud cat moms through and through — and their feline companions often get the VIP treatment.

Just like the stars’ VIPs (Very Important Pets, naturally), your four-legged friends can live luxuriously — and Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi is breaking down the simple ways to make your pet feel like an A-Lister.

“My cat, Luna … wouldn’t use anything but the best [and Tidy Cats] is her litter of choice,” Christina quips. “Their litters are designed with your cats’ needs in mind, making it easy to give them the best care possible.”

Star-worthy pets also always need to look their best and avoid any cat-astrophes with their fur. To make sure your pets are well-groomed, the FURminator’s deshedding tool is the purr-fect solution to make sure your No. 1 pal is looking their best.

From ingenious cat toys to keep them busy to cozy beds, watch the video above for even more recommendations.

After your pet is dolled up to paw-fection, don’t forget to vote for Us Weekly’s Reality Pet of the Year here.

