January Jones Admits Son Xander, 8, ‘Does Not Give a S—t’ About Her Fame

January Jones may be an Emmy-nominated actress, but to her 8-year-old son, Xander, she’s just mom!

“He does not give a s–t about [my fame],” the Mad Men alum, 41, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the H&M x Giambattista Valli Women’s + Men’s Shopping Event on Wednesday, November 6. “Only if it works to his advantage.”

The South Dakota native, who welcomed Xander in 2011, explained, “We were at Disneyland the other day and we’re waiting in line for like 50 minutes, and he’s like, ‘Mom! Can you get fast passes and tell everyone you’re an actress?’ I was like, ‘No! This is the deal. This is what it’s like.’ It’s part of the experience. We gotta talk. We gotta hang out.”

While the little one thinks Jones is “funny,” the Politician star isn’t worried about whether she comes off as a “cool” mom. “I parent him by myself,” she told Us. “I have to balance good cop, bad cop. And it’s not always fun for me because I want to always be the fun mom. But I think at some point, it might take until he has his own kids to understand. I think he’ll appreciate that.”

In 2013, the Golden Globe nominee spoke about her son’s paternity, telling Net-a-Porter’s The Edit, “It’s just not something the public needs to know. I don’t divulge my sexual preferences. There are parts of your life — no matter what your job — that should remain private. When I was starting out, other actors advised me to keep certain things close to the vest. When you become a public figure people want to know everything about you, and then [they] pick it apart — it becomes negative. When my son asks those questions, I want him to [hear it from me]. I don’t want him to be able to Google it.”

On top of that, Jones wants the focus to be on her career. “As an actor, if people know too many things about you they won’t believe you in a certain character,” she said at the time. ”You don’t want people to have a preconceived notion of who you are.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber