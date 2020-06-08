Baby steps. Jamie Otis made some important purchases for her 2-year-old daughter, Henley, after “educating” herself on how to better combat racism.

“One of the first things I realized is change starts at home, with our children,” the Married at First Sight alum, 33, captioned a Sunday, June 7, Instagram slideshow. “And our home is so WHITE. All of Gracie’s toys are white (except for a cute doll our Fran @msjay1964 sent when she was born), her books are filled with white characters & most of the shows she watches are with white kids.⁣ So, we bought Gracie her first black baby doll & some books where black kids shine.”

The former reality star went on to write, “Of course she doesn’t even realize her new baby is black. Children are so innocent it’s beautiful. I want her to continue to love without even thinking about skin tones.”

While the Wifey 101 author doesn’t know “how profound having a black baby will be,” she wrote that “it’s a start,” adding, “I will continue to try my best to be loudly anti-racist & educate myself and my children. #blacklivesmatter.”

The “Hot Marriage, Cool Parents” podcast cohost, who also shares son Hendrix, 3 weeks, with her husband, Doug Hehner, picked out these items for her toddler early two weeks after George Floyd was killed by Derek Chauvin. (The former police officer, 44, has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.)

“I’m almost ashamed to admit how ignorant I was to the racism that is going on in our country,” the Bachelor alum concluded her social media upload. “When I watched that awful moment of George crying, ‘I can’t breathe!’ — and then going limp — my heart shattered, but my eyes opened.⁣ I put the ‘black square’ up on my feed to show my support & I spent the last week educating myself on racism & what I can do differently.⁣”

Earlier this month, the New York native opened up via Instagram about leading her two children “by example.” Otis wrote, “Dear God, help me raise these babies to love all LOUDLY. When I don’t have the answers, please guide me with what to say that will teach them to peacefully stand up against injustices & speak out against prejudices.”

For more information, visit blacklivesmatter.com.