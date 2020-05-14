Love at first sight! Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, welcomed their second child on Wednesday, May 13.

“He’s HERE!” Otis, 33, wrote via Instagram, announcing her son’s arrival. “I want to thank YOU from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes, & sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy with @babyboyhehner🙏🏻 I truly have the best FRANS!”

The reality star continued: “All that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED!✨ He’s snuggling on my chest perfectly calm & content as I write this caption to you!”

The Married at First Sight alums announced in September 2019 that they had a little one on the way after struggling to conceive and suffering multiple miscarriages.

“We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT,” the Bachelor alum wrote on Instagram at the time. “I cannot even believe it! …after 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!”

The Wifey 101 author went on to write, “Of course I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick. The only thing is, yesterday the nurse called and said my blood work came back a bit different than anticipated.”

Two months later, the couple, who already share their 2-year-old daughter, Henley, revealed the sex of their baby-to-be. “It’s official baby #2 is a BOY,” the New Jersey native, 35, captioned his November 2019 Instagram announcement. “We feel so blessed to bring a baby BOY Hehner into the world. There are no words to describe how thankful we are for all of you who have supported us from the start!”

Otis wasn’t partial to one sex over the other, but wrote that her husband was “hoping for a boy.”

The “Hot Marriage, Cool Parents” podcast hosts are planning to have more children in the future. “I always, always wanted to have a lot of kids so A, they had each other, and B, so I could build my own family and have people at the Thanksgiving table, every single year guaranteed,” the New York native explained to Us Weekly exclusively that same month. “I really want to have at least four kids.”

The Married at First Sight: Unfiltered host is hoping to adopt since she “was supposed to be adopted out.” Otis told Us at the time: “When my mom was going through such terrible drug addiction, [my siblings and I] almost ended up in foster care. I just think about all these good kids who need a loving home. So I’m definitely open to that in the future as well, but we’ll see.”

She and Hehner tied the knot in 2014 and renewed their vows the following year.

People was the first to report Otis’ baby news.