Baby on the way! Jamie Otis announced that she and husband Doug Hehner are expecting their second child together eight months after suffering a miscarriage.

“We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” the Married at First Sight star, 33, captioned an Instagram photo of the couple showing off an ultrasound pic on Saturday, September 7. “I cannot even believe it! …after 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!”

Otis expressed hope in the midst of apprehension. “Of course I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick,” she wrote. “The only thing is, yesterday the nurse called and said my blood work came back a bit different than anticipated.”

The reality star went on to explain that she “should be about 4 weeks along” based on her last period. However, her tests hinted that she is “either further along OR I could potentially have TWINS! (They said it’s most likely I’m further along but I would absolutely love twins!).”

Otis also encouraged those who continue to deal with fertility issues. “Oh mama, my heart hurts for you. I know the instant internal pain that comes from another’s pregnancy announcement – even if you are or at least want to be – happy for the lucky couple,” she concluded. “I just want you to know that your rainbow will come too. The storm cant [sic] stay forever. Hold onto hope! I am thinking of you!”

The couple, who tied the knot in March 2014 after meeting on Married at First Sight, are already parents of 2-year-old daughter Henley. Otis announced in January that she suffered a miscarriage. She previously had multiple other miscarriages, including late son Johnathan, whom she delivered at 17 weeks.

Hehner, 35, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in March about trying to conceive again. “It does become scientific,” he admitted. “We don’t really schedule [sex], but we know when we’re fertile.”

