Staying optimistic. Jamie Otis opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about holding out hope for baby No. 2 with husband Doug Hehner before she suffered a miscarriage.

The Married at First Sight star, 32, revealed that the couple went for an early ultrasound, at which time they did not hear their baby’s heartbeat. “The heartbeat starts around, like, six or seven weeks where it’s actually audible. Honestly, more like seven but sometimes it can be as early as like … It all depends on when you truly conceive,” she told Us on January 1. “That’s why they wait a little longer to have the first ultrasound so that there are no … there’s nothing to worry about. Unless there’s genuinely something to worry about.”

Otis noted that Hehner, 35, became emotional after the appointment. “My husband obviously cried, which was interesting,” she explained. “He doesn’t usually get very emotional, but I’m still hopeful that our pregnancy is fine.”

The Bachelor alum reiterated: “We’re still hopeful that … Obviously I don’t really know what to think. … We’re obviously hopeful.”

Otis, who was 10 weeks pregnant on Thursday, January 10, announced on Friday, January 11, that she suffered a miscarriage. “I’m devastated. We’ve had a ‘failed miscarriage,’” she wrote via Instagram. “Our baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point.”

The reality star added: “Spending the rest of the day in bed thanking God from the bottom.of.my.heart for our rainbow baby, @henleygracehehner Feeling so blessed to have her to hold while my heart aches!”

The pair announced their pregnancy during the December 25 episode of their “Hot Marriage. Cool Parents” podcast.

Otis and Hehner, who met during season 1 of Married at First Sight in 2014, are parents of daughter Henley, 16 months. The TV personality previously suffered a miscarriage in July 2016. They named their late son Johnathan Edward.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

