Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s baby has almost arrived on the season premiere of the couple’s spinoff, Jamie and Doug Plus One! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the parents-to-be arrive at the hospital for a sonogram, both extremely nervous.

“After we lost our son Jonathan, you want to guard your heart so you don’t suffer that pain again if God forbid something happened,” Otis, 31, says in the video, referencing the miscarriage that she suffered when pregnant with their first son, Jonathan.

“Even though we know what happened was rare and every doctor tells you that it’s very rare to happen a second time, you still sit and worry that something could go wrong,” her husband says, but both are so excited to meet their daughter.

The couple, who met and married on Married at First Sight, welcomed Henley Grace into the world on August 22. Us Weekly broke the news that the two landed their own spinoff to document their lives as new parents.

Since welcoming their new daughter into the world, the parents have shared many photos on social media, as well as revealed their fears and experiences every step of the way.

“First doc visit was a success,” Otis wrote on Instagram in August. “As the doctor was assessing her and telling us she’s perfectly healthy and everything looks great, Doug and I just looked at each other with such a sense of accomplishment — and of course I got teary eyed. It’s just such an amazing feeling to know we are doing a good job as [clueless] first time parents … especially because I’m breastfeeding & sometimes I wonder if she is getting enough food. My breasts are on fire & bleeding and it seems she wants to nurse every hour lately. But, doc says she’s back to birth weight so we are doing something right!”

Jamie and Doug Plus One airs on Lifetime on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

