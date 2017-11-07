Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner met three years ago at the altar on Married at First Sight, and now, they’re raising a little one on a new Lifetime spinoff. The network has ordered Married at Fight Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The show will chronicle the couples’ difficult journey toward parenthood. In July 2016, just one week after revealing she was pregnant, Otis revealed that she had miscarried. However, just six months later, the pair revealed they were pregnant again!

“We’re so stinking excited. We’ve been pretty much trying since we lost our first,” Otis told Us when she learned she was pregnant. She actually found out the news on December 20, the due date of her first child. “It was this day that we were dreading. Then I take a test and get a confirmed positive.” She gave her husband a present later that night. “It was a picture of us. On the side there was a message from the baby saying, ‘Dear Daddy, my big brother Johnny said he was due to be here with you today, but since he couldn’t be, he sent me instead.”

The couple welcomed daughter, Henley Grace, into the world on August 22 and the Lifetime special will document the moments leading up to and capturing the birth of their little girl. She’ll also be the first ever Married at First Sight baby!

Viewers will also see the family of three navigate their “new normal,” which includes “the ups and downs of parenthood and falling in love with their baby girl – at first sight.”

Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One premieres on Lifetime on Tuesday, December 19, at 8 p.m. ET. Following the premiere, two 30-minute episodes will air on subsequent Tuesdays, beginning December 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

