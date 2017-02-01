Congratulations are in order for Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner — the Married at First Sight stars are expecting a baby this summer!

The happy news comes just six months after the 30-year-old registered nurse shared that she had miscarried their first child, Johnathan Edward, in July. “We’re so stinking excited,” Otis, who is 11 weeks along tells Us Weekly. “We’ve been pretty much trying since we lost our first.”

In a goosebump-forming turn of events, Otis learned she was pregnant on December 20, 2016 — Johnathan’s due date. “It was this day that we were dreading,” Otis tells Us. “Then I take a test and get a confirmed positive.” Later that night, Otis presented her husband of nearly three years with a framed photo. “It was a picture of us,” she reveals. “On the side there was a message from the baby saying, ‘Dear Daddy, my big brother Johnny said he was due to be here with you today, but since he couldn’t be, he sent me instead.”

That night the reality stars celebrated quietly at home in New Jersey. “We just cried and laid in bed crying happy tears and sad tears,” Otis tells Us. “It was so bittersweet. We were thinking about Johnathan and the new baby in my belly. It was almost too much to take in all in one day.”

Otis and Hehner are expecting their bundle of joy on August 24. “The other day we had an ultrasound and I could see the baby moving its little arm buds!” she gushes. “It was unbelievable. This is when I wish I had a camera crew around me so I could see that moment again and again.”

The pair are planning a gender-reveal party for March 10. Says Otis: “I think maybe it’s a boy!”

