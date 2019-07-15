In memoriam. Jamie Otis shared a sweet tribute to her baby boy three years after suffering a miscarriage.

“Happy angelversary to our first born son, Johnathan Edward,” the Married at First Sight alum, 33, captioned a throwback photo with her husband, Doug Hehner, and their late infant on Saturday, July 13. “Three years ago today I sat on a hospital stretcher pushing and screaming in excruciating pain. I was delivering my baby boy at just 17 weeks, 1 day pregnant. I remember this day vividly. The pain was an out of body experience. It was a pain my SOUL felt.”

After the Bachelor alum opened up about holding Johnathan’s “tiny and fragile” body and “kiss[ing] his sweet face,” she revealed that she still imagines what it would be like to have him “running around the house.”

“Would he have liked cars and trucks or bugs and animals?” the former reality star wrote. “I truly believe that my angel up in heaven is watching over us everyday and we will meet again one day. Until then, I will spend my life honoring his short one.”

One year after the loss, Otis and her husband, 35, welcomed a baby girl, Henley Grace. The couple have suffered two more miscarriages since their daughter’s arrival.

In March, they opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about trying to conceive another child. “It does become scientific,” Hehner told Us at the time. “We don’t really schedule [sex], but we know when we’re fertile.”

His wife added, “It’s really funny. Sometimes I’ll be like, ‘OK, this is the day, peak fertility!’ and he’ll be like, ‘Oh, you’re going to have to woo me.’ I think that’s romantic in and of itself.”

The pair tied the knot on season 1 of Married at First Sight in 2014.

