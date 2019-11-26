



Sweet surprise! Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner announced the sex of their second baby on Monday, November 25.

“We are so happy to FINALLY share our gender reveal with YOU!” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned her Instagram post. “Drumroll pleaseeeeee…. IT’S A BOY!!!! We are over the moon excited for our newest little edition. We worked super hard on taking and editing a YouTube video so we can show our baby one day and so that YOU can relive the magic of the moment we found out ITS A BOY with us.”

Her husband, 36, added with a post of his own: “It’s official baby #2 is a BOY. We feel so blessed to bring a baby BOY Hehner into the world. There are no words to describe how thankful we are for all of you who have supported us from the start!” Stars Who Are Honest About Their Fertility Struggles

In the YouTube footage, the pair cracked pink and blue-dyed eggs on their foreheads. While most were hardboiled, a blue one exploded, which means they’re expecting a son.

The couple, who met and fell in love on season 1 of Married at First Sight, welcomed their daughter, Henley, now 2, in August 2017 after suffering a miscarriage. The Wifey 101 author went on to experience two more pregnancy losses before announcing in September that she is expecting again.

“Of course I am being cautiously optimistic, but I have a feeling this little one is going to stick,” the New York native wrote on Instagram at the time.

While Otis wasn’t partial to one sex or another, Hehner was “hoping for a boy.” His wife explained in a social media upload earlier this month: “I truly don’t care, which I always thought anyone who said that was lying [because] of course you just care. But after 18 months trying to conceive and a few losses in between — I genuinely don’t care. Just healthy and happy.”

The MAFS alums are planning on having more children after this one, they recently told Us exclusively. “I always, always wanted to have a lot of kids so A, they had each other, and B, so I could build my own family and have people at the Thanksgiving table, every single year guaranteed,” Otis revealed. “I really want to have at least four kids.”

