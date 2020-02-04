Bumping along! Jenna Cooper is wrapping up the second trimester of her pregnancy and showed off her budding belly to celebrate.

“Just wanted to give you a little Bumpdate: I had my appointment this morning, and I’m 24 weeks,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, captioned a Tuesday, February 4, bikini photo. “I can’t believe I’m already in month 6 ahh! I feel like I still have so much to prepare, and it is very interesting watching my whole body growing rapidly. But I’m just so thankful that baby is doing great, and apparently about the size of a pomegranate.”

The former reality star went on to write, “I got to hear the heartbeat going strong too. I’m doing the best I can to stay super relaxed and happy, and I think it’s working.”

The Indiana native announced last month that she is pregnant with her and her boyfriend Karl Hudson’s first child. “I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible,” Cooper captioned a January mirror selfie. “I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I’ll be there supporting you the whole way. I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing. I hope you get your daddy’s thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months.”

The former ABC personality competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart on season 22 of The Bachelor before looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise season 5. She and Jordan Kimball got engaged during the 2018 finale.

The former couple split in September. The Bachelorette alum, 28, moved on with Christina Creedon, while Cooper and Hudson became Instagram official in January.

“I met him a year ago, and now I can’t imagine life without him,” the pregnant star wrote on Instagram at the time. “He has shown me what it’s like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I’m never going back.”