



Bumping along! Pregnant Lauren Conrad showed off her bare baby bump in a Tuesday, September 17, bikini pic.

“Currently somewhere between ‘Get this baby out of me!’ and ‘Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!’” the Hills alum, 33, captioned the Instagram post. “And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?”

In the social media upload, the former reality star looked down at her budding belly while wearing flip-flops, a patterned cover-up and a white bathing suit.

The L.A. Candy author announced in April that she and her husband, William Tell, are expecting their second child together. “It’s been hard to keep this one to myself!” the California native captioned a baby bump pic at the time. “Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year.”

She and the musician, 39, welcomed their son, Liam, 2, in July 2017. During a May episode of her podcast, “Lauren Conrad: Asking for a Friend,” the Laguna Beach alum opened up about why struggling to breast-feed her son made her feel “like a bad mom.”

“I felt like I was failing at something that should come really naturally and it was really difficult for me,” Conrad explained, adding that she felt “ashamed” when she couldn’t do “the most natural, beautiful thing in the world.”

She went on to describe her early days with Liam, saying, “When you’re not sleeping, that’s a form of torture. You’ll literally lose your mind to the point where I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m qualified to watch a baby right now. I don’t know if I should be left alone with my child. I haven’t slept in three days. I’m so tired.’”

