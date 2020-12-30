‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Star Sandra Lee Shares Her Super Simple Maskne Tip

Wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic does a lot of good to prevent the spread of the coronavirus but it can also cause breakouts —a.k.a. maskne. Luckily, Dr. Pimple Popper star Dr. Sandra Lee has the simple solution we’ve all been searching for!

“We all get breakouts from our masks,” she tells Us while talking about the new season of her TLC show. “So I really like to use this little travel size salicylic acid body spray. And what you’ll do is, you just spray the mask.” You just wave it dry and voila! You’ve got yourself an acne-fighting protective face mask.

She notes that beta hydroxy acid in salicylic works to counteract the buildup of oil and debris that collects when wearing a mask.

“Also it’s better when you’re wearing makeup,” she explains, saying that at times it can feel like you’re trapped inside a microclimate created by the mask. “This is a really great thing because salicylic acid is great to settle down within your pores and help to clear out the dirt and the debris and help prevent blackheads and whiteheads forming that lead to acne.”

While talking with Us, the TLC star also revealed one of her most unexpected celebrity fans: Kim Kardashian!

“I wasn’t actually seeing her [as a patient]. She drove over [to my office] to say ‘hello’ to me and she said she was obsessed with [my show],” Lee told Us. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is crazy.’”

Other A-list fans include Gwyneth Paltrow, Selena Gomez and Ashley Graham.

“There’s so many people that are [fans]. It’s amazing for me to see,” she explained. “It’s really special, actually, because obviously everybody knows them. And for them to actually recognize or maybe even tell you that — you know, stop and tell you that they really like what you’re doing — I mean, that’s just a crazy action.”

If you too are a “popaholic” you can watch season 5 of Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC every Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

