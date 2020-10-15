Heidi Klum’s Under-$20 Secret to Popping Pimples Without Scarring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we all just be honest for a second? Seriously. This is a safe skincare space. We’ve popped a few pimples in our lifetime. Okay, okay. We’ve popped a lot of pimples in our lifetime. Like, way more than we’re comfortable admitting, but we want to keep it real with you. Everyone says not to pop your pimples, including Us, but if everyone does it anyway, shouldn’t we sort of come up with a new plan?

Yes, we should. First, if you absolutely cannot resist popping a pimple, you need to make sure you’re going in with the proper technique so you don’t make things worse. Second, you need to equip yourself with a top-notch product to help that popped pimple heal faster and cleaner. Our pick? A celebrity-loved essential: this Mario Badescu Drying Lotion!

So many top stars swear by this lotion, including Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Lili Reinhart, Gwyneth Paltrow and more. Another big fan is Heidi Klum, who kept it real with Who What Wear earlier this year: “I tell my 16-year-old daughter that she must not pick or touch her pimples, but I do it myself. Sometimes you just have to! Over the years I’ve learned how to squeeze them properly, and that’s the key. You must never do it with your nails. You need to do it with your knuckles, go deep and really get the whole thing. If you don’t get it all properly, it will take longer to heal than if you have just left it alone, and it will leave scarring too! I find that Mario Badescu Drying Lotion does the job, but only once you’ve got it all out.”

We stan a realistic point of view and tangible advice! This award-winning drying lotion is a huge hit for a reason. If you’re ready to draw out impurities while you sleep — or during the day, if you don’t mind sporting some temporary pink freckles — then this product is going to be a game-changer for you!

This drying lotion contains skincare favorites like pore-cleansing salicylic acid, detoxing sulfur, calming calamine and protective zinc oxide to help you avoid scarring, infections or even a pimple regrowing in the same spot. All you need is a cotton swab!

Dip one end into the bottom, making sure to coat the tip in the pink part of the solution, and then dab it onto any whiteheads, popped or not. Let dry and then rinse in the morning. And remember, don’t shake the bottle! If you accidentally do, make sure to let it settle again before use. Then it’s goodbye, acne woes!

