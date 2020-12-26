What a year! As 2020 winds down, we’re taking a look back at the most awe-worthy red carpet fashion moments. Though this year’s red carpet means something a little different than usual, it still brought Us some fierce celebrity style.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. back in March, many awards shows were put on pause. Thank goodness we were able to indulge in some of the major A-list affairs such as the Oscars, Golden Globes and Grammys before everything shut down. At these alone, stars like Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez turned heads in standout ensembles.

Before Harry Styles made history as the first solo male to cover Vogue, he attended the Brit Awards giving Us total ‘70s vibes in a chocolate brown suit with a brown sweater layered over a white collared shirt. GQ perfectly referred to the look as, “Cadbury’s chocolate bar meets Willy Wonka style.”

Once the coronavirus lockdown started to lift, awards shows worked hard to figure out how to install safety precautions such as social distancing and protective face masks. One of the most creative ways we saw this was at the MTV Video Music Awards. Lady Gaga not only made headlines for winning Song of the Year, but also for her incredibly outrageous face masks. From an astronaut helmet to a fishbowl, the “Rain on Me” singer definitely kept it interesting.

Cate Blanchett made a sustainable fashion statement at the Venice Film Festival, rewearing lots of her best looks. With the help of her go-to stylist Elizabeth Stewart, the A-lister dazzled in multiple beautiful outfits, including a plunging black Armani Privé gown originally worn by the star at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Keep scrolling to see these and many more standout red carpet style moments from 2020.

