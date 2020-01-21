This $20 Gel Peel May Be the Best Anti-Aging Product Ever

Does anyone else often find themselves getting sucked into Instagram or YouTube videos of people getting facial peels, admiring the professional care and the incredible before-and-after images? We’re so jealous, but we just can’t look away. It’s mesmerizing — and sometimes it feels like if we imagine hard enough, it’ll be like we’re there too. Sadly, though, we’re not trying to drop $100 at the spa multiple times a month to actually make it happen.

Aging can be pretty rude. It doesn’t really care if we have the money to drop on fancy services, and it especially doesn’t care how hard we plead with it to slow down. We try to pacify it with toners, serums and moisturizers, but sometimes they’re just not enough to take it down. We need something stronger. We need a peel of our very own — one we can do right at home, alone, without having to empty out our wallet!

Get the QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 50% Gel Peel (originally $45) for just $20 at Amazon! Save an extra dollar by clicking the checkbox! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

This at-home peel was already affordable, but with the sale, the savings are incredible. Nearly 700 shoppers have been loving their results, saying they could see a huge change in their skin just three minutes in. Some say they’ve noticed a massive reduction in their acne, which is more than prescription pills and creams could ever do — while others love how fresh and dewy their complexion looks. And hey, it’s hard not to notice the results when everyone is complimenting you on how ageless your skin is!

Get the QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 50% Gel Peel (originally $45) for just $20 at Amazon! Save an extra dollar by clicking the checkbox! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

This peel, which takes the form of an easy-to-work-with gel, is made with medical-grade glycolic acid, as well as green tea and chamomile extras, which may keep the skin calm even as it’s deeply cleaned. So what happens when you actually put this product on your skin? QRxLabs claims our collagen production will be stimulated, causing our skin to resurface faster, resulting in a reduced appearance of wrinkles, pores, blackheads and hyperpigmentation. Skin may be left totally glowing!

Each bottle of this peel contains enough for 20 applications, which is actually plenty. It’s recommended that you use it about every two weeks, so those 20 applications will last forever. Might as well get started now and see what it can really do for you and your skin!

Get the QRxLabs Glycolic Acid 50% Gel Peel (originally $45) for just $20 at Amazon! Save an extra dollar by clicking the checkbox! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from QRxLabs here and other acids and peels available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!