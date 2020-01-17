It’s Unbelievable How Fun (and Effective) This Nintendo Fitness Game Is

It’s about that time of January when New Year’s resolutions start to fall by the wayside. We tried to be healthy — honest — but going to the gym is inconvenient and expensive, and you know what? Most of the time, we’d rather just be at home playing video games.

So, what if we could stay home playing video games…while simultaneously getting fit? Stick with Us here, because we’re actually serious about this. If you’re looking for a fun way to build up your strength and cardio, lose weight, save money and beat up bad guys, one of Nintendo’s newest releases is going to become your new BFF. And hey, if you were gifted a Switch for the holidays, you’re already halfway there. (You can always grab one here too!)

Get Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2020, but are subject to change.

Ring Fit Adventure is a game that even non-gamers will find themselves quickly obsessed with. It places you in an expansive fantasy adventure world with a long-form goal of defeating Dragaux, a bodybuilding dragon you’ll find yourself instantly determined to take down. How? By working out, of course!

Ring Fit Adventure’s version of working out is thankfully different than that of the gym. If you find yourself bored to tears by the repetitiveness of push-ups, sit-ups and lunges, you might love squatting to catapult yourself onto different platforms, doing overhead shoulder presses to fight off Dragaux’s minions or jogging in place through a flourishing field of flowers and greenery. How about archery? Or some yoga poses to replenish your character’s health? With the main adventure and short mini games to pick and choose from, there will always be a new workout you can find excitement in right from the comfort of your own home!

So, how does the game know we’re doing all of the moves correctly? With the new Ring-Con controller and the Leg Strap accessories, which respond to real-life movements! Hot tip: You can actually use the Ring-Con even while the game is off to gain experience. Speaking of experience, gamers will love all of the well-thought-out features, from in-game currency, to unlockable gear, to stat boosts!

This game is for all skill levels, whether you’re just dipping your toes into the fitness world for the first time or are already fully immersed in it. Thousands of reviewers love the customization options and say they’re so impressed by the serious results they’re seeing. They feel the burn every time, and yet they find themselves constantly wanting to pick that Ring-Con up over and over again!

A one-year gym membership isn’t only expensive, but we feel as though we never even get our money’s worth because it’s so hard to convince ourselves to go. Ring Fit Adventure, however, costs just $80 — once — and can be used over and over again, during any time of year, wherever we are. And hey, those over-the-top bodybuilders you can’t stand? In this game, you actually get to stand up to them. We already feel like we’re winning!

