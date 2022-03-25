Following in her musical footsteps? Britney Spears gushed about her 15-year-old son Jayden’s talent on the piano.

The Princess of Pop, 40, called Jayden and his 16-year-old brother, Sean Preston, “geniuses” in a Thursday, March 24, Instagram post, adding that her youngest “can play jazz and literally anything on the piano.”

The singer went on to write, “His gift scares me. We watched Green Book and he sat down and immediately started playing the blues.”

Jayden previously showed off his piano skills in an October 2021 Instagram slideshow while hanging out with his dad Kevin Federline’s friend Eddie Morales.

“During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living .. talk about seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then [sic] my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work is,” the dance teacher wrote via Instagram at the time. “Love you bro @federlineforreal. … NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN!”

Many fans commented on how grown up and unrecognizable the boys looked in the social media upload. Earlier that same year, the songwriter gushed via Instagram about how “big” the brothers have become.

“I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!!” the Crossroads star captioned an outdoor shot with the siblings in March 2021. “Talk about enough to make you go to your knees … GEEZ !!!!”

She and Federline, 44, welcomed Sean Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively, before splitting in 2007. The DJ has since moved on with wife Victoria Prince, welcoming daughters Jordan, 10, and Peyton, 7. He also shares Kori, 19, and Kaleb, 16, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.

As for Spears, the Mississippi native got engaged to Sam Asghari in September 2021, two months before Spears’ conservatorship was terminated. The dancer told her Instagram followers in November 2021 that she has been thinking about having another baby” with the 28-year-old model.

When Spears vacationed with the Iran native earlier this month, the “Toxic” singer wrote via Instagram that she was “planning on having babies in Polynesia.”

With a wedding on the horizon, the actress “can’t wait to get married and trust start her life,” a source exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2021.

“They’ve already begun planning, and she is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions,” the insider said at the time. “As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding.”

