Britney Spears was not happy that people in her life participated in documentaries without telling her.

“It felt like every day there was another documentary about me on yet another streaming service,” Spears, 41, wrote in her memoir, The Woman in Me, per an excerpt published by The New York Times on Thursday, October 19. “Seeing the documentaries about me was rough. I understand that everyone’s heart was in the right place, but I was hurt that some old friends spoke to filmmakers without consulting me first. There was so much guessing about what I must have thought or felt.”

Spears has previously spoken out about the several documentaries made about her life, including the March 2021 New York Times Presents episode titled “Framing Britney Spears.” The episode touched on Spears controversial’ 13-year conservatorship and the legal battle she was going through with father Jamie Spears.

“My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !! For my sanity I need to dance to [Steven Tyler] every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive,” the Grammy winner wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption at the time the NYT episode came out, next to a video of herself dancing to “Crazy” by Aerosmith. “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged … insulted … and embarrassed by the media … and I still am till this day!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!”

She continued: “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes. I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!! Every day dancing brings me joy!!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

A few days later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she was “embarrassed” by the documentary because “her kids are at the age where they can access it.” (Spears shares sons Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

“It’s turned into a nightmare for her because she can’t imagine what her kids are going to think now, and it’s certainly triggered some emotions from her past. She’s a major pop star, but she’s still a human being who is super sensitive and, sadly, is really affected by the public’s opinion about her. She’s not oblivious to what is being [said] about her in the news and some days she reaches a breaking point.”

Spears gets candid about her past in the memoir — which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24 — even sharing difficult moments from her relationship with Justin Timberlake and how their romance came to an end.

A source exclusively told Us that Spears writes in the book that she got pregnant in her relationship with Timberlake, 42, and had an abortion. Per the insider, the singer also detailed getting a breakup “text message” from the “Cry Me a River” artist while she was on set filming a music video, writing that she felt “clinically in shock” and “devastated” by how Timberlake pulled the plug on their relationship after three years.