Britney Spears Won’t Allow Kevin Federline to Take Advantage of Her

Kevin Federline shouldn’t bank on ex Britney Spears’ salary. With custody of their sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, for nearly a decade, the rapper, 40, is now requesting his monthly child support payments be doubled to almost $40,000, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Kevin seems to believe it’s fair and much lower than what a judge would order based on her income,” the Spears insider reveals, noting the singer recently wrapped a lucrative Vegas residency.

However, the dad of six may need to test his theory in court because Spears and her father, Jamie Spears, have officially rejected his ask. (Federline shares 15-year-old Kori and 13-year-old Kaleb with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson and 6-year-old Jordan and 3-year-old Peyton with wife Victoria Prince.)

The pop star, 36, already covers their sons’ expenses, notes the source, so “they believe this is nothing but a shameless money grab. Kevin hasn’t had a full-time job in a long time. He just continues to sponge off Britney.”

Though Spears cannot have full custody of the boys while under her dad’s conservatorship, “she absolutely will not allow Kevin to take advantage of her,” asserts the insider. “If he even dares to withhold her kids from her after asking for a child support increase, there will be hell to pay.”

As previously reported, a source close to Spears exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 27, that her father is looking into ending the court-approved conservatorship, which has been in effect since 2008 after her highly publicized meltdown and hospitalization.

“Jamie is actively consulting with Britney’s medical team to determine if the conservatorship of Britney as the person should finally come to an end,” the insider told Us. “It’s just a question of timing as she is about to begin the tour, so the thinking is to do it at the conclusion.”

Spears and Federline tied the knot in October 2004 and their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

