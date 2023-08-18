Kevin Federline is sending well wishes to ex-wife Britney Spears and Sam Asghari following their split.

“He just hopes that they work it out,” Federline’s longtime attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, August 18. “The media is a heavy focus on this one and he just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that’s being together or not being together.”

According to Kaplan, Federline, 45, wants Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, to “make good decisions” whether they “go their separate ways or get back together.” Federline has not spoken to Spears about the breakup.

Us confirmed on Thursday, August 17, that Asghari had filed for divorce one day earlier, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Asghari is also asking Spears for spousal support and to cover his attorney’s fees.

This isn’t Spears’ first time going through a public divorce. Spears and Federline — who share sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 — were married from 2004 to 2006. The pair filed for divorce in 2006 and it was finalized the next year. Following their split, the duo coparented their boys before Spears’ relationship with the teens deteriorated while she was fighting against the now-notorious conservatorship held by her father, Jamie Spears, which lasted from 2013 to 2021.

In 2022, Jayden James claimed that his mother “struggled” to give him and his brother equal attention and love. Britney refuted the allegations while explaining that she “tried” to be “the best person” she could be under the conservatorship.

Neither Sean Preston nor Jayden James attended their mom’s June 2022 wedding to Asghari, but Britney has expressed her desire to reconcile with her sons.

“To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!!” Britney wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love.”

In May, Federline announced his plans to move to Hawaii with Sean Preston and Jayden James, and asked Britney for her consent in a letter sent to TMZ at the time. Spear’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, replied on her behalf weeks later. In a public letter shared with Us at the time, the lawyer revealed that Spears consented to the move and would not interfere with Federline’s change of residency.