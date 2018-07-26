Why Kevin Federline Let Britney Spears Take Their Sons on Tour

She’s stronger than yesterday — thanks in part to her mobile support system. Though Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is still taking her to court in an effort to win more child support, he had no problem letting sons Jayden, 11, and Sean Preston, 12, spend part of the summer traveling the U.S. with their mom’s Piece of Me tour.

“He knows it’s better for her when they’re on the road with her,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly of his decision to let her have more than her usual 50/50 share of custody during the month of July. “Even though Kevin and Britney are locked in a bitter dispute,” explains the insider, “he is keeping that completely separate from what is best for the boys, which he recognizes is being with their mom.”

Also by the 36-year-old’s side is love of nearly two years Sam Asghari. Together, the foursome have been playing tourist in each city, “going to parks, skateboarding and dining at Dave & Buster’s,” notes the insider. When Spears heads to Europe August 4, the boys will be back with Federline, 40, since they have to go back to school before the tour wraps.

Asghari, 24, will remain with Spears. “They’re more in love than ever,” says the source.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, the personal trainer discussed his 100 lb. weight loss, his acting goals, and how his role in Spears’ 2016 “Slumber Party” video led to his relationship with the singer. He also noted that he enjoys cooking paninis, pesto pasta and chicken dishes for the pop star.

