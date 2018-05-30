Dancing toward court? Three months after Kevin Federline’s initial request to double the $20,000 monthly child support payment he receives from ex-wife Britney Spears, the former backup dancer’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that he plans to depose the 36-year-old pop star to get information on her financial status.

Spears and Federline, 40, split in 2007 after three years of marriage. In 2008, amid her much-publicized breakdown, Spears lost sole physical and legal custody of their sons Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11, though Federline allows “for very liberal visitation in which Britney and Kevin have the boys 50/50,” explains a source. “It’s at Kevin’s sole discretion how often and when the boys see Britney,” who remains under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears.

The insider cites this as the reason for the request, saying, “he has gone above and beyond what most people would do in his situation.” The source adds that Federline believes Spears’ contact with her sons contributed in part to the success of her Las Vegas residency, which ended December 31, and grossed $137 million during its four-year run.

Kaplan explains his client merely wants “the reasonable needs of the children to be met.” But a source close to Spears counters that “all of their expenses are paid for,” and notes that Federline’s four other children are “not Britney’s responsibility.”

Amid the legal back and forth, the singer is “extremely concerned” about losing her visitation rights, says the Spears source. But Kaplan stresses that is not Federline’s goal: “This is only about Kevin’s request for a reasonable payment increase.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!