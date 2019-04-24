Britney’s back! Weeks after checking into a mental health treatment center, Britney Spears returned to Instagram with a video greeting and a written message to reassure her fans.

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,” the pop star, 37, said in the Instagram clip, which she posted on Tuesday, April 23. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry: I’ll be back very soon.”

In the caption to the video, Spears addressed some of the speculation surrounding her self-imposed hiatus. “Things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!” she wrote. “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

She also referenced “fake emails” that are “everywhere online,” clarifying that the messages “were crafted by [ex-manager] Sam Lutfi” years ago. She added: “I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that the “Toxic” singer had checked into a mental health facility as she struggled with dad Jamie Spears’ recent health scare, opting for 30 days of treatment at what one insider called a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.”

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” the singer wrote in her Instagram post on Tuesday. “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

Earlier in the day, Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, gave TMZ an update on her treatment after being spotted out with the singer on Sunday, April 21. “She’s doing amazing,” he said. “Her fans are amazing to be so concerned, but she’s doing great. … Nobody needs to worry. She’s doing amazing. She’ll be back soon.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!